Honor Win Series Camera Specifications Tipped Days Ahead of China Launch

The upcoming Honor Win series is scheduled to launch in China later this week, and the lineup is confirmed to feature two smartphones. While the key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor Win and Honor Win RT remain under wraps, their camera configurations have leaked online. The Chinese smartphone maker has already teased the design of the Honor Win lineup, revealing that the standard model will feature a triple rear camera unit, while the RT model will get dual cameras on the back. Both phones will also launch with a rectangle-shaped deco, too.

Honor Win Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, a tipster known as Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) has leaked the camera specifications of the upcoming Honor Win and Win RT. The leaker claims that the vanilla Honor Win will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 primary camera on the back with a 1/1.56-inch sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 periscope telephoto camera featuring a ½.51-inch sensor, offering 3x optical zoom capabilities.

While the Honor Win RT is tipped to be equipped with the same main and secondary rear cameras as the standard model, it is said to miss out on the telephoto camera. Both upcoming Honor phones could also sport a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, the two are expected to measure 76.6mm in width. They are also tipped to feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security and a 5,920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Since these details are yet to be confirmed by the tech firm, one should take it with a pinch of salt.

This comes soon after Honor announced that it will launch the Win and Win RT on December 26 in China at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The handsets are currently on pre-order in the country. The Honor Win RT is confirmed to be offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways. The standard Win model will be available for purchase in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM storage configurations, while the Win RT will launch in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options.

In terms of performance, the Honor Win is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. On the other hand, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 from Qualcomm will reportedly power the Win RT. Additionally, the vanilla model could sport a 6.83-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The two phones are said to pack 8,000mAh batteries with 100W wired fast charging support.

