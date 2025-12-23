Technology News
Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Surface Online; Tipster Leaks Global Variant Price, Features

Here's how much you might have to spend on the Oppo Reno 15 series in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 16:23 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 15 Pro is teased with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15 will soon launch in India
  • Reno 15 Pro Mini is confirmed to have a 6.32-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display
Oppo Reno 15 series is confirmed to launch in India soon. While Oppo remain silent about the exact launch date, a tipster has suggested the possible launch date and price range of the Reno 15 family. An additional leak gives us details about the European pricing. The lineup is confirmed to include the Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini models and will offer an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame and an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated build. The vanilla Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in the Chinese market in November with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and a triple rear camera unit. 

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X claims that the Oppo Reno 15 series will be launched in India and other global markets on January 8, and the launch event could begin at 12pm (noon) IST.

Guglani says that the Reno 15 will be priced under Rs. 50,000, whereas the Reno 15 Pro Mini is said to cost less than Rs. 40,000. The Reno 15 Pro, however, is tipped to come with a higher price tag compared to its predecessor.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Global Pricing, Features (Expected)

On the other hand, another leaker shared alleged renders, European pricing, and specifications of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 models. According to Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), the Pro model is said to cost EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, while the standard model is tipped to be priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The European variant of the Reno 15 Pro is tipped to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, a 6,200mAh battery with 80W charging support. The Reno 15 is said to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and could get a 6,500mAh battery with 80W charging support.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: What We Know So Far

Oppo recently teased the arrival of the Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Mini and Reno 15 in India. The lineup designed with Oppo's HoloFusion Technology is confirmed to go on sale through Flipkart in the country. They will have an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frame.

The Reno 15 Pro will be available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini will be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White shades. The standard Oppo Reno 15 will be released in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue finishes.

Oppo has also revealed that the Reno 15 Pro Mini variant weighs about 187g and measures 7.99mm in thickness. The Reno 15 Pro, in contrast, measures 7.65mm in thickness and weighs approximately 205g. Meanwhile, the Reno 15 measures 7.77mm in thickness in the Twilight Blue and Glacier White variants, while the Aurora Blue variant measures 7.89mm. It weighs about 197g.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is teased with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen cover. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is confirmed to have a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ protection.

The vanilla Oppo Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

The trio has AMOLED panels, offering full-HD+ resolution. The Pro models offer 3,600 nits peak brightness, while the Reno 15 boosts up to 1,200 nits in bright conditions. They have IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, Oppo Reno 15 Price in India, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Price in India, Oppo Reno 15 Series, Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
