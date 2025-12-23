Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G could launch soon, and the 5G smartphone has appeared on an e-commerce website, revealing its anticipated price, specifications and a single colour option. The listing suggests the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G will sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is listed with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Oppo Reno15 FS 5G appears to have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price (Expected)

The unannounced Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is listed on European e-commerce website Epto.it with a price tag of EUR 459.90 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available for purchase in Aurora Blue colour.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 and features a 6.57-inch (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and 397ppi pixel density. It appears to have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is listed with a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It is listed with a 6,500mAh capacity with 80W charging support. It measures 158.2×74.9×8.14mm and weighs 189g.