Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is expected to launch with a triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 12:21 IST
Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Epto.it

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G has a 6,500mAh capacity with 80W charging support

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G listed online revealing price and features
  • It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance
  • Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is listed with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G could launch soon, and the 5G smartphone has appeared on an e-commerce website, revealing its anticipated price, specifications and a single colour option. The listing suggests the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G will sport a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It is listed with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Oppo Reno15 FS 5G appears to have a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W charging.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price (Expected)

The unannounced Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is listed on European e-commerce website Epto.it with a price tag of EUR 459.90 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is available for purchase in Aurora Blue colour.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G runs on Android 16 based ColorOS 16 and features a 6.57-inch (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and 120Hz refresh rate and 397ppi pixel density. It appears to have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G is listed with a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and a USB Type-C port. It is listed with a 6,500mAh capacity with 80W charging support. It measures 158.2×74.9×8.14mm and weighs 189g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G, Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price, Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  2. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  4. Shine On Me Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  5. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  6. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing
  7. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  8. Here's When the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Will Launch in India
  9. Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Could Feature Online Multiplayer Component
  10. Samsung Showcases First Look 2026 Teaser Ahead of CES
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Features Revealed; Realme Buds Air 8 Launch Date Announced
  2. Samsung Showcases First Look 2026 Teaser Ahead of CES in January
  3. Shine On Me Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Romance Drama Series
  4. Hogwarts Legacy 2 Could Feature Online Multiplayer, Warner Bros. Games Job Listing Suggests
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Feature External Modem on Models With Exynos 2600 SoC
  6. OpenAI Says Prompt Injections a Challenge for AI Browsers, Builds an Attacker to Train ChatGPT Atlas
  7. Microsoft 365 Accounts Reportedly Breached After Hackers Exploit Legitimate Microsoft OAuth Feature
  8. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon
  9. Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Mufti Police Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »