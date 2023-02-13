Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company

Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company

The changes come at a time when Meta has promised to cut costs by $5 billion (nearly Rs. 41,320 crore) in the year.

By Agencies | Updated: 13 February 2023 23:59 IST
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company

Meta announced Vikas Purohit's appointment as head of Meta's Global Business Group in India in January

Highlights
  • Marne Levine has served in various other executive positions at Meta
  • Meta has made Nicola Mendelsohn the head of global business group
  • Meta fired 13 percent of its workforce in November during major layoff

Meta Platforms said on Monday Chief Business Officer Marne Levine was leaving the owner of Facebook after a 13-year stint.

Fifty-two-year-old Levine, appointed as the company's first chief business officer in 2021, has served in various other executive positions at the social media company, including chief operating officer of Instagram.

The company said it expanded Nicola Mendelsohn's role as head of global business group and named Justin Osofsky as head of online sales, operations and partnerships, in the wake of Levine's imminent departure.

Mendelsohn will handle the company's relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of its apps, while Osofsky will be leading sales and operations focused on growing small- and medium-sized businesses on Meta's platforms.

The changes come at a time when Meta has promised to cut costs by $5 billion (nearly Rs. 41,320 crore) in the year to a range of $89 billion (nearly Rs. 7,35,450 crore) to $95 billion (nearly Rs. 7,85,000 crore), calling 2023 the "Year of Efficiency".

A few days back, it was reported that Meta has asked many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company.

The process is known internally as a "flattening," the people said. Individual contributors aren't in charge of others, and instead focus on tasks like coding, designing and research.

Back in November, Meta — owner of Facebook and Instagram — fired 13 percent of its workforce in November during its first major layoff. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg explained during the company's earnings report that he still felt the organisation was too slow-moving and bloated. He called 2023 the “Year of Efficiency” and vowed to cut middle-managers and underperforming projects.

In January, Meta announced the appointment of Vikas Purohit as the director of Meta's Global Business Group in India to lead the strategy and delivery of the charter, focused on the country's largest advertisers and agency partners.

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram
Google to Spread Misinformation Prebunking in Europe; Initiative in the Works in India
India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet
Featured video of the day
Acer Swift X14: An Exclusive Look at the Engineers' Demo

Related Stories

Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  3. Bitcoin, ETH Open With Losses, Most Altcoins Tag Along
  4. Microsoft Will Finally Disable Internet Explorer Forever 11 on This Date
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  6. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  7. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Delayed: Mark Gurman
  8. Vivo Y100 5G Design, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped: All Details
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: The Complete Package?
#Latest Stories
  1. India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet
  2. Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company
  3. Google to Spread Misinformation Prebunking in Europe; Initiative in the Works in India
  4. ChatGPT's Popularity Worries US Lawmakers About Its Impact on National Security
  5. 92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey
  6. Binance Stablecoin Backer Ordered to Stop Issuing Token: Binance CEO
  7. Crypto-Friendly UAE to Jump Aboard CBDC Wagon Alongside India, China: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More Receiving One UI 5.1 Update: Reports
  9. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
  10. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Financial Services Delayed: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.