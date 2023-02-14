Technology News

India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet

The double-decker e-buses' passenger carrying capacity is almost double compared to their single-decker counterparts.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 February 2023 00:37 IST
India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet

The number of the double-decker e-buses will reach 200 by this year-end

Highlights
  • 4-5 more double-decker air-conditioned e-buses will be added in 10 days
  • E-bus has two doors, an equal number of staircases for upper decks
  • 20 such buses will be added before March-end from Switch Mobility

After a delay of several months, the first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus in the country was inducted into the fleet of BEST — the civic transport public body in Mumbai, on Monday, officials said.

The wet-leased e-bus will be registered at the Regional Transport Office before it hits the road for the public. This bus is likely to ply on the routes in suburbs where conventional double-decker buses that run on diesel are currently operated.

Lokesh Chandra, general manager of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, said they are scheduled to receive 4-5 more double-decker air-conditioned e-buses in the next 8-10 days and a total of 20 such buses before March-end from Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of automobile manufacture Ashok Leyland. The number of the double-decker e-buses will reach 200 by this year-end, he added.

"Today is a historic moment. Mumbai's iconic double-decker bus is being introduced in public service in a new electric double-decker form. Very soon this bus will be dedicated to the public," Chandra said, adding these buses will be operated on the traditional double-decker bus routes in south Mumbai and city suburbs.

Unlike the conventional double-decker versions, the new e-bus has two doors and an equal number of staircases for accessing upper decks. The new buses will be equipped with facilities like digital ticketing, CCTV cameras, live tracking, digital display, and a panic button for emergencies, among others.

The fare of these buses will be the same which is applicable for single-decker AC buses.

According to BEST, the double-decker e-buses' passenger carrying capacity is almost double compared to their single-decker counterparts. The new buses have a seating capacity of 65 and including standing passengers, they can carry 90 to 100 passengers.

The prototype air-conditioned e-bus of the county was unveiled on August 17, 2022, by Union minister Nitin Gadakari in Mumbai when BEST announced to introduce double-decker e-bus in public service from October 2022 after completing the certification and registration process.

Switch Mobility executives said the certification was delayed mainly due to the revised certification process of the Centre.

As the certificate was received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), line production of the double-decker e-buses will be undertaken at a workshop in Patalganga in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

Currently, BEST operates less than 50 double-decker buses, including a few open-deck buses, that operate on diesel. Most of these buses are on the verge of the end of their Codal life (normal average life of machine/equipment as per working shift). Therefore, BEST has decided to introduce the double-decker e-buses on a wet lease wherein the maintenance of vehicles and the driver expenses are borne by private operators.

Chandra said the BEST currently has 3,300 buses, including 400 single-decker e-buses, which transport around 34 lakh passengers daily. The BEST has planned to add 3,000 more e-buses including 900 double-decker e-buses in its fleet and awarded contracts.

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BEST, e-bus, double decker
Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company
Featured video of the day
A Scratch-Free Smart Watch

Related Stories

India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G First Impressions: Many Upgrades, One Downgrade
  3. Bitcoin, ETH Open With Losses, Most Altcoins Tag Along
  4. Microsoft Will Finally Disable Internet Explorer Forever 11 on This Date
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar in India: Report
  6. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  7. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Delayed: Mark Gurman
  8. Vivo Y100 5G Design, Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped: All Details
  10. Poco X5 Pro 5G Review: The Complete Package?
#Latest Stories
  1. India Gets Its First AC Double Decker E-Bus in Mumbai, Inducted in BEST Fleet
  2. Meta's Chief Business Officer Marne Levine, Appointed in 2021, Leaves Company
  3. Google to Spread Misinformation Prebunking in Europe; Initiative in the Works in India
  4. ChatGPT's Popularity Worries US Lawmakers About Its Impact on National Security
  5. 92 Percent Mobile Phone Users Get Unsolicited Calls Daily Even on DND: Survey
  6. Binance Stablecoin Backer Ordered to Stop Issuing Token: Binance CEO
  7. Crypto-Friendly UAE to Jump Aboard CBDC Wagon Alongside India, China: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More Receiving One UI 5.1 Update: Reports
  9. Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Announce Valentine’s Day Special Prepaid Offers: All Details
  10. iPhone Subscription Service, Apple Pay Later Financial Services Delayed: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.