Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details

Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details

Microsoft Excel introduces Formula Suggestions, Formula by Example for Web users.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 17:46 IST
Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details

The Image Function tool will let users resize cells, sort, filter, and work with images

Highlights
  • Excel’s Image function feature is available for Windows, Mac, and web
  • Excel users on web can search and find their queries in Queries pane
  • Windows users get a keyboard shortcut to open Power Query editor

Microsoft has rolled out a bunch of new smart features for Excel. The features have been rolled out on Web, as well as for Windows and Mac users. The new features for Web users include Suggested Links, Image Function, Formula Suggestions, Formula by Example, and more. The Suggested Links feature will detect a broken external link to a Cloud workbook and suggest users a new location to fix them. The Image Function tool will let users resize cells, sort, and filter, and work with images within an Excel table.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, Formula Suggestions, and Formula by Example are being rolled to Excel web users along with Suggested links, Image function, and a new search bar in the queries pane. For Windows users, the Image function and a new keyboard shortcut is introduced that will let users open the Power Query editor, while Mac Excel users got the Image function tool only.

As detailed by Microsoft, the Suggested Links feature will detect a broken external link to a Cloud workbook and suggest users a new location to fix the broken link. The feature is currently available for production.

The Formula Suggestions feature will auto-suggest the best formula based on the user's data. To access this feature, users will be required to type the ‘=' in a cell or the formula bar. Currently, Excel can suggest SUM, AVERAGE, COUNT, MAX, MIN, and COUNTA formulas and it supports only the English language.

On the other hand, Formula by example will help make manual data entry easier by identifying the pattern and suggesting filling the entire column with a formula.

The Search bar feature will help Excel for Web users search and find their queries in the Queries search pane.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is reportedly working on the tabs feature for its Notepad app on Windows 11. The feature is currently in early internal testing and is expected to be rolled out in early 2023. A Microsoft employee accidentally dropped an image of the feature on Twitter, however, it was deleted later. 

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Excel, Windows, Microsoft Excel, Mac, Apple
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Book Ultra: First Look

Related Stories

Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Gets Server Architecture Changes, Should Feel Faster, Says Elon Musk
  2. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  3. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  5. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  6. This App Lets You Change Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking Your iPhone
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart
  9. Apple Foldable iPad May Not Launch in 2025, Premium Model in the Works: Kuo
  10. Delhi Said to Use DMRC Electric Bus Fleet to Improve Last-Mile Connectivity
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
  2. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  3. Smartwatch Data Shows COVID Booster Dose Safe for Heart: Lancet Study
  4. Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
  5. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  6. New App Allows Users to Change System Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking iPhone
  7. India's 5G Smartphone Shipments to Exceed 4G Shipments in 2023: Counterpoint Research
  8. Made in India Smartphone Shipments Fell by 8 Percent in Q3 2022: Counterpoint Research
  9. Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New Telephoto Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.