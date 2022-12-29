iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report

iPhone 14 series with four new models were launched at the 'Far Out' event in September this year. Apple introduced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro as smaller models, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted with larger screens. The early market trends reflected sluggish demand for the non-Pro models. Now, a new report suggests that Apple is "seriously" concerned about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus and the Cupertino giant is looking to adopt new marketing strategies to make up for it during the release of the next iPhone series.

A new post by South Korean blog Naver suggests that Apple is "seriously" thinking about the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus and is considering new strategies for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. The decline in sales of the current non-pro models is reportedly far beyond the range predicted by Apple's external environment.

Firstly, Apple could consider reducing the difference between the pro models and basic models. This is in line with the claim by analyst Ross Young that the Dynamic Island feature, which is currently available only on iPhone 14 Pro models could reach all iPhone models next year.

Apple is also considering changing the pricing strategy of upcoming iPhone models and the 'price will be set differently than it is now'. It may reduce the price of the Plus model of the 2023 lineup. The iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 89,900. In contrast, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900.

However, known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that Apple will increase the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models further and offer exclusive features in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo stated that the company wants to increase the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhone units.

Further, the blog post states that the difference in material and camera parts between the pro model and the max will be definitive. This corroborates past leaks, that suggested a titanium chassis and periscope zoom camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max model. The high-end models in iPhone 15 series are tipped to come with solid-state buttons instead of physical volume and power buttons.

Apple's 2023 iPhone lineup is said to comprise the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A17 Bionic chip. The non-Pro models could feature the A16 Bionic chip.

