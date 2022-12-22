Technology News
  • Xbox Game Pass: Outer Wilds Among Nine Games Leaving Service on New Year's Day

Xbox Game Pass: Outer Wilds Among Nine Games Leaving Service on New Year's Day

Outer Wilds received a 60fps next-gen release — PS5, and Xbox Series S/X — back in July, which was available for free to Game Pass members.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 December 2022 14:50 IST
Xbox Game Pass: Outer Wilds Among Nine Games Leaving Service on New Year's Day

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive

Outer Wilds has you play through a bizarre 22-minute intergalactic time loop

Highlights
  • Xbox didn't mention these removals in their latest Game Pass blog
  • Scarlet Nexus, Tropico 6, The Pedestrian among titles leaving the service
  • Game Pass in December added Hello Neighbor 2, High on Life

Outer Wilds, the acclaimed time loop adventure from Mobius Digital, is among nine titles leaving Xbox Game Pass at the turn of the new year. Microsoft's subscription service, which is known to shuffle its library of games every month, did not mention these titles' removal in its latest Xbox blog. Scrolling down to the ‘Leaving Soon' section on the Xbox app, however, reveals that there are nine games on track to leave the service on January 1, 2023. Given it's in the Xbox app, this is basically official.

As one of the best titles to be leaving Game Pass, Outer Wilds features a bizarre premise where you play an unnamed space explorer stuck in a time loop. Every 22 minutes, the solar system's star goes supernova, thereby resetting the planets and particles back to their original state. Not to be confused with the space-set RPG The Outer Worlds — also available on Game Pass — here you're tasked with exploring the secrets of an extinct race and solving the overarching mystery.

Outer Wilds was given a Xbox Series S/X upgrade in July via Game Pass — enabling 60fps — and will soon be leaving the platform.

Other major titles leaving the service include Square Enix's Scarlet Nexus, where you master psychokinetic powers to battle in expert hack-and-slack segments to unlock the mysteries of a Brain Punk future. The Pedestrian, which recently dropped on PlayStation, as part of the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe catalogue, will be departing on January 1 as well.

Earlier this month, Xbox brought Hello Neighbor 2 onto its subscription service — a day-one launch — taking you back to Raven Brooks as an investigative journalist to spy on your creepy neighbour. And while that's limited to a single-player experience, its multiplayer spin-off title, Secret Neighbor, will disappear off Game Pass on New Year's Day.

Xbox Game Pass will bid goodbye to the following nine games, starting January 1, 2023.

You can choose to purchase all these games at a 20 percent discount before they leave Game Pass for good. Microsoft also has its annual Xbox Countdown Sale running until January 2, 2023, offering heavy discounts across several titles. Games like Elden Ring, Gotham Knights: Deluxe Edition, and Need for Speed Unbound saw their first discounts since launch.

Earlier in December, Xbox Game Pass introduced 11 exciting additions on Game Pass, which included three day-one launches: Hello Neighbor 2, Justin Roiland's High on Life, and a retro-styled RPG Chained Echoes. The catalogue also included the much-revered Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, where you relive comedic interpretations of all nine episodes in the epic titular film series. Metal: Helsinger, a rhythm-based, demon-slaying experience, also finally made it to Xbox One.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Iron Harvest

Iron Harvest

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Strategy
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Tropico 6

Tropico 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tropico
PEGI Rating 16+
Gorogoa

Gorogoa

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Puzzle
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
