Windows 11 users may get a Tabs feature for the Notepad app in early 2023, as per a report. While the feature is still under early testing within the company, a Microsoft employee has been said to have accidentally dropped an image of the feature on Twitter. The tweet was spotted by Windows Central before it was deleted. Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the tabs for File Explorer and now Notepad will reportedly be the first inbuilt app to get this feature.

According to a report by Windows Central, a screenshot of an internal version of Notepad was posted online by a Microsoft employee with a loudspeaker emoji. The picture showed a new tabs interface within the Notepad app along with a confidential warning on the top that reads "Don't discuss features or take screenshots."

It is being speculated that Microsoft's tabs feature is in early internal testing and will be rolled out soon. Microsoft reportedly tried tabs across all Windows 10 apps including Notepad and File Explorer four years ago, however, it never released the feature to Windows 10 users. But now, it could be brought to more Windows 11 apps.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started testing Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 with support for running Android 13 through a beta release. The American conglomerate announced the same via an official GitHub discussion thread.

The Windows Subsystem for Android 13 on Windows 11 is being made available to those who have already signed up for Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program. The feature will come with nine performance improvements and fixes in the latest WSA update for Android 13 support on Windows 11. It will carry WSA version number 2211.40000.7.0. It is also said to improve boot speed by up to 50 percent.

