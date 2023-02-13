Technology News
  Microsoft to Preview AI Features Inspired by ChatGPT for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook: Report

Microsoft to Preview AI Features Inspired by ChatGPT for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook: Report

Microsoft has already begun previewing access to an updated version of Bing with ChatGPT-like functionality.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 19:15 IST
Microsoft to Preview AI Features Inspired by ChatGPT for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook: Report

Microsoft recently announced it would equip its Bing search service with ChatGPT-like features

Highlights
  • Microsoft partnered with artificial intelligence firm OpenAI back in 2019
  • OpenAI's technology is also being used to upgrade Bing's capabilities
  • Microsoft is yet to officially announce AI-based features for Office apps

Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook could soon be updated with support for AI features that are claimed to improve their functionality, according to a report. The Redmond company is said to have worked on integrating ChatGPT-like AI capabilities with its Office productivity apps for word processing, presentations and email management. Microsoft has already begun beta testing its AI model that is based on technology from Open AI, thanks to the company's investments in the artificial intelligence firm.

According to a report by The Verge citing sources familiar with the company's plans, Microsoft will soon show off the integration of its Prometheus Model along with OpenAI's advanced technology. While the report does not mention a date, the company is said to be preparing to preview the technology on productivity apps Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook in the coming weeks.

microsoft word online ai integration the verge Microsoft ai tools

A screenshot of the AI tool in a Microsoft Word Online sidebar
Photo Credit: Microsoft (via The Verge)

 

A screenshot shared by The Verge shows a Compose tab that allows you to provide a prompt at the top with a topic, then set options like Tone (Professional, Casual, Enthusiastic, Informational, Funny), Formats (Paragraph, Email, Blog Post, Ideas) and Length (Short, Medium, Long). The image also shows a Generate draft button on the sidebar that is expected to generate text based on the options that were selected.

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced that it would integrate ChatGPT-like AI capabilities with its Bing search engine, as the Redmond company works to compete with search leader Google. At the time, a Microsoft executive told the Associated Press that the search engine's new AI capabilities would be "faster, more accurate, more powerful than ChatGPT" and that it would be built with technology from the San Francisco startup, optimised for making searches online.

Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI began over three years ago, when the former poured in $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,400 crore) to develop a supercomputer capable of training OpenAI's machine learning models that relies on data from digital versions of books, news articles, blog posts and other publicly available information that can be scraped online.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Microsoft Office, AI, OpenAI, ChatGPT
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft to Preview AI Features Inspired by ChatGPT for Word, PowerPoint and Outlook: Report
