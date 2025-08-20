Google Pixel Watch 4 was launched at the Made by Google event on Wednesday. It has been introduced in two sizes and sports a design similar to the Pixel Watch 3. As per Google, the Pixel Watch 4 provides quick access to the Gemini, enabling the wearer to invoke the voice assistant by raising the wrist. There is support for more than 40 exercise modes, along with Loss of Pulse detection and other health features. The smartwatch can deliver up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Price in India

The price of the Google Pixel Watch 4 in India begins at Rs. 39,900 for the 41mm (Wi-Fi) variant. It is also available in a 45mm size, priced at Rs. 43,900. In the US and other markets, the tech giant also offers an LTE variant of the Pixel Watch 4, priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and $499 (roughly Rs. 43,400) for the 41mm and 45mm variants, respectively.

The 41mm variant is available in Iris, Lemongrass, Porcelain, and Obsidian colour options, while you can get the 45mm Pixel Watch 4 in Moonstone, Porcelain, and Obsidian shades, as per the company.

Google Pixel Watch 4 Features, Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 4 features an identical curved display as the previous model, although the company claims improvements have been made with regard to the bezels and peak brightness. It sports an Actua 360 always-on display with up to 3,000 peak brightness and 16 percent thinner bezels compared to the Pixel Watch 3.

There has been a major change in terms of the hardware that powers the smartwatch. It gets a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 SoC, which arrives as the successor to the Gen 1 chip which powered the previous two iterations of the Pixel Watch.

As per Google, the Pixel Watch 4 comes with support for smart replies, as well as quick access to the Gemini voice assistant, which can be invoked by simply raising the wrist to receive personalised suggestions, help, and more. The smartwatch runs on Material 3 Expressive UI.

The latest smartwatch from Google comes with support for more than 40 exercise modes. It can deliver statistics in real time and allow the wearer to build custom plans for runs, along with receiving real-time guidance. Meanwhile, the Loss of Pulse detection feature works as the name suggests. It checks for the wearer's pulse and can contact emergency contacts and services in case of any abnormality. There is also Fall detection, which works similarly.

Apart from this, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is equipped with ECG, SpO2, HRV, and breathing rate detection. Connectivity options on the smartwatch include dual-frequency GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE support.

The 41mm variant of the Pixel Watch 4 is advertised to deliver up to 30 hours of usage on a single charge. Meanwhile, the 45mm can provide up to 45 hours of usage.

There is faster charging as well. Google claims it has bundled the smartwatch with a new fast-charging dock. The charging pins have been moved to the side, which allows for 25 percent faster charging. It can get charged from 0 to 50 percent in 15 minutes, as per the company.