OnePlus Nord 3 is reportedly being tested in India, even though the company has remained tight-lipped regarding the smartphone's details. Meanwhile, a reliable tipster has suggested that the upcoming handset that is said to debut as the successor to the Nord 2 will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company could equip the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max or a Dimensity 8200 SoC. This smartphone may also sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

According to details [leaked] by tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter: @Gadgetsdata), the OnePlus Nord 3 might feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Roy claims that the recent rumours suggesting that this smartphone may get a display with a 1.5K resolution are incorrect.

In addition, the OnePlus Nord 3 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max or a Dimensity 8200 SoC. For optics, this OnePlus smartphone may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It may feature an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor on the rear camera module.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The purported handset might pack a 4,500mAh or a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 100W fast charging, Roy claims.

Previous reports have suggested that this smartphone may feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The flat side frame of the smartphone is expected to feature OnePlus' alert slider, which helps switch among three preset ringer modes - ring (bottom position), vibrate (middle), and silent (top). The smartphone is tipped to feature an X-axis motor for haptic feedback and vibration. It is also said to be equipped with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

