  OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display

OnePlus Nord 3 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max or Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2023 18:27 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 could pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery
  • It may feature an under-display optical fingerprint scanner
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is said to feature up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage

OnePlus Nord 3 is reportedly being tested in India, even though the company has remained tight-lipped regarding the smartphone's details. Meanwhile, a reliable tipster has suggested that the upcoming handset that is said to debut as the successor to the Nord 2 will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company could equip the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max or a Dimensity 8200 SoC. This smartphone may also sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

According to details [leaked] by tipster Debayan Roy (Twitter: @Gadgetsdata), the OnePlus Nord 3 might feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Roy claims that the recent rumours suggesting that this smartphone may get a display with a 1.5K resolution are incorrect.

In addition, the OnePlus Nord 3 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max or a Dimensity 8200 SoC. For optics, this OnePlus smartphone may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It may feature an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor on the rear camera module.

The tipster also claims that the OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The purported handset might pack a 4,500mAh or a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 100W fast charging, Roy claims.

Previous reports have suggested that this smartphone may feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The flat side frame of the smartphone is expected to feature OnePlus' alert slider, which helps switch among three preset ringer modes - ring (bottom position), vibrate (middle), and silent (top). The smartphone is tipped to feature an X-axis motor for haptic feedback and vibration. It is also said to be equipped with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 13 Global Variant Design, Storage Options, Colourways Tipped Ahead of February 26 Launch
India Working With G20 Members to Create SOP for Cryptocurrencies: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Launch, May Sport 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display
