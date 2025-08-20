Google launched the base Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in India on Wednesday alongside the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The smartphones are powered by in-house Tensor G5 chipsets with Titan M2 security chips. They are equipped with inbuilt Qi2 charging magnets and are compatible with Pixel Snap magnetic charging accessories. The Pro and Pro XL models come with 50-megapixel primary rear cameras and 42-megapixel selfie shooters. The Pixel 10 and Pro models feature a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom support, but offer support for Super Res Zoom (20x) and Pro Res Zoom (100x), respectively.

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 10 price in India is set at Rs. 79,999 for the sole 256GB variant. The handset is sold in Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, and Obsidian shades.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively, for the same storage option. Both models are offered in Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian colourways. The Pixel 10 Pro comes in an additional Porcelain variant as well.

All Google Pixel 10 series smartphones will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 10 Features, Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,424 pixels) OLED Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The rear panel also has the same protective glass. The handset is powered by a 3nm Tensor G5 SoC and Titan M2 security chip paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 16 and will receive seven years of OS and security updates. The phone supports Google Gemini and offers the Material You Expressive design system.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 10 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom support and a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 10.5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It supports several AI-backed imaging tools, including Camera Coach.

Google packs a 4,970mAh battery in the Pixel 10 with support for 30W fast charging. It supports up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging and is compatible with Pixel Snap accessories. The handset has a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports eSIM, 5G, 4G, GPS, GNSS, Google Cast, Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.

Google Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL Features, Specifications

The Google Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display with 1,280×2,856 pixels resolution, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers a larger 6.8-inch screen with a 1,344×2,992 pixels resolution. Both use LTPO panels with refresh rates of up to 120Hz and deliver peak brightness of 3,000 nits. For durability, they are protected on both the front and back by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. While the Pro models are backed by Tensor G5 chips as well, they support 16GB of RAM.

Both Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL share the same operating system, connectivity, charging, cooling, build and security features as the standard model. The Pro versions carry 50-megapixel main rear sensors, alongside 48-megapixel 5x telephoto cameras and 48-megapixel ultrawide cameras. They also have a 42-megapixel selfie snapper each. The Pro and Pro XL models are backed by 4,870mAh and 5,200mAh batteries, respectively. The latter supports 45W wired fast charging and up to 25W wireless charging.