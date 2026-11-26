There is a point where flagship smartphones start feeling a little too similar. Bigger camera modules, brighter displays and faster processors are all well and good. Sometimes, however, a phone stands out simply by getting the everyday experience right. The new Vivo X500 makes a pretty convincing case for that approach. It has a capable Zeiss-branded camera system, a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display and a new flagship MediaTek chipset. However, all of this comes at a considerably higher price than its predecessor.

The price of the Vivo X500 in India is set at Rs. 1,19,999. I have been using the phone for photography, gaming and everyday tasks, and there is quite a bit to like here. It isn't perfect, but the X500 has turned out to be a rather well-rounded flagship. Check out the review to know why.

Vivo X500 Design: Changed for the Better

Dimensions - 157.01× 74.49× 8.15

Weight - 211 grams

Colours - Ember Red, Titanium Black

Ingress rating - IP68 + IP69

The Vivo X500 gets a new camera module design this year, and I think it is a change for the better. The large, centrally positioned camera island on the X300 was highly prone to fingerprints and smudges. It was one of those small annoyances that made people reach for a cleaning cloth probably more often than they would have liked. Vivo has moved the camera module towards the corner this time. It still gives your finger somewhere to rest when holding the phone. The change, however, is that it attracts fewer accidental fingerprints.

Vivo X500's new rear camera design is better than the one on its predecessor

Vivo has launched the X500 in two colour options, and I have the Ember Red variant. I have seen plenty of red smartphones over the years, but this is among the more attractive shades I have come across. There is a subtle gradient to the rear panel. This means the colour can change slightly depending on how light falls on it.

It can look like a deeper shade of red from one angle and take on a brighter, almost metallic appearance from another.

I think the Ember Red finish is one of the better implementations of the red colourway

But if red isn't your thing, Vivo also offers the phone in Titanium Black.

The rest of the design is fairly restrained. The glass back and aluminium frame give it a premium feel. Meanwhile, the curved edges and rounded corners make it comfortable to hold. At 211g and 8.15mm thick, the X500 isn't exactly a lightweight phone, but I found its weight distribution quite good. Its relatively compact dimensions also make the phone easier to use than some of the larger flagships around it.

Its rounded edges combine nicely with the compact form factor to deliver good ergonomics

Durability is another area Vivo appears to have paid attention to, with a sturdy frame and glass construction. Meanwhile, the IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance should keep it safe even on a rainy day.

Vivo X500 Display: Sharp, Vivid and Bright

Size and resolution - 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 1,260 x 2,750 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

Protection - NA

The Vivo X500 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,260 x 2,750 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is a sharp panel, and the relatively compact size works well for everyday use. Text looks crisp, and icons are well defined. Colour reproduction is another strong point. The panel produces bright, vivid colours without making everything look excessively saturated. The blacks are deep, as you would expect from an AMOLED screen, and HDR content looks particularly good.

I watched a few films and shows on the phone, including From (Season 3), Cyberpunk Edgerunners (Season 2), and The Grand Budapest Hotel. The combination of punchy colours and good contrast made for an enjoyable experience.

The display of the Vivo X500 is great for binge-watching content on the go

Outdoor visibility is excellent. The screen gets bright enough to stay readable in direct sunlight. This means you won't have any issues checking messages, navigating or framing a photograph outside. I especially like that the bezels are very slim on all four sides, which gives the front of the X500 a clean appearance.

The 144Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through apps and navigating the interface feel fluid. One gripe is the display technology. I would have liked to see an LTPO panel at this level for more flexible refresh-rate management, while Vivo uses an LTPS screen. At a price tag North of Rs. 1 lakh, this compromise is difficult to comprehend.

Vivo X500 Performance: Plenty of Power

Processor - MediaTek Dimensity 9600M

RAM - 12GB (LPDDR5X Ultra)

Storage - 256GB (UFS 4.1)

MediaTek's Dimensity 9600M powers the Vivo X500, and my review unit pairs it with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. So far, it flies. The apps open instantly, jumping between tasks feels effortless, and I haven't run into any stutter during normal daily use. OriginOS 7 also feels more fluid than its predecessor. The faster animations complement the hardware very well.

The Dimensity 9600M is a new processor debuted by the X500

Gaming holds up just as well. Call of Duty: Mobile and Grid Legends ran without a single hiccup. Genshin Impact was great too, though after 30 minutes at max settings, the back started getting warm right around the camera module. Though it never became uncomfortably hot, the warmth is noticeable during extended sessions.

For the most part, the X500 behaves exactly as I would expect a flagship to. It has enough performance headroom for demanding apps and games, and I haven't had to think twice about opening multiple apps or switching between tasks.

Vivo X500 Software: A Fresh Look

Software - Android 17-based OriginOS 7

Updates Promised - NA

The software experience is also a considerable part of the upgrade this year. The Vivo X500 is the first phone from the company to ship with OriginOS 7, based on Android 17. Visually, everything centres around a new Dynamic Translucent Material design. It throws blur, transparency, and lighting effects onto the Control Centre, notification shade, icons, widgets, and stock apps.

There are three visual styles to choose from — Soft, Natural and Realistic. I stuck with Realistic because it looks the closest to Apple's Liquid Glass (full disclosure, I daily-drive an iPhone 17). The interface also responds to touch in interesting ways. Some buttons stretch and bounce when pressed. Menus and other elements also have subtle animations as they open.

OriginOS 7 brings plenty of customisation, a fresh appearance, and several new features

The Control Centre is now more customisable, too, although not nearly as much as the new lock screen. OriginOS 7 lets you resize and reposition the clock, add widgets and use stickers to give the screen a more personal appearance.

Outside of the visual overhaul, Vivo has added a few genuinely useful tools. Origin Workbench lets you group up to five apps in a single workspace and move text or images between them. Super handy if you're constantly bouncing between a browser, notes, and chats, though the 6.59-inch screen feels a bit cramped when you try to fit too much on the screen at once.

Honestly, I ended up using it as a quick app-switcher rather than a real multitasking setup.

Jovi has also become a more prominent part of the experience. Other tools include AI Snap Assist, which can recognise what's on screen and suggest relevant actions, and AI Recorder, which can identify speakers, summarise conversations and create an outline. These are good additions overall, though whether you actually use them really depends on how you work.

Vivo X500 Cameras: Delivers Across the Board

Rear - 50-megapixel (primary) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) + 64-megapixel (telephoto)

Front - 50-megapixel

The camera system might actually be my favourite thing about the Vivo X500.

Vivo X500's Zeiss-tuned camera setup is stellar

Starting with the primary camera, daylight photographs are excellent. You get loads of detail, and it handles tricky dynamic range really well. I also like the way Vivo has tuned the colours. Everything looks natural instead of artificially punchy, and the processing gives photos a clean, polished finish without oversharpening or blowing out the saturation.

Vivo X500 primary camera samples in daylight (tap to expand)

That reliability carries over after dark. Low-light shots from the primary camera come out properly exposed, holding onto colour and detail while keeping noise in check. Pitch-black scenes will still push it to its limits, sure, but the consistency is good enough that I didn't find myself taking three or four safety shots just to get one good enough to keep.

Vivo X500 primary camera samples in low-light (tap to expand)

The telephoto camera is just as interesting. Its 3x optical zoom is useful for portraits and distant subjects, and the images retain a good amount of detail. I really liked the natural-looking background blur in portrait shots. The Zeiss effects give you some additional room to experiment with the look of your shots, without having to rely entirely on software-generated blur.

Vivo X500 3x telephoto camera samples (tap to expand)

The telephoto camera can also be used for close-up photography, and I found the results quite pleasing when capturing smaller objects and textures.

You can tap straight to 10x zoom if you need extra reach. Detail drops off a bit at that distance, as you'd expect, though shots are still perfectly usable in decent light. Still, I wouldn't lean on 10x all the time; 3x is clearly the sweet spot where this lens shines.

Vivo X500 10x telephoto camera samples (tap to expand)

Luckily, the 50-megapixel ultra-wide doesn't feel like a throwaway sensor either. Photos have good colour reproduction and contrast. Distortion is also well controlled. This makes it useful for architecture and landscape shots. It holds its own at night, though quality does dip once the lighting gets really dim.

Vivo X500 ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

The front camera does a good job with selfies and portraits. Skin tones look natural, and subject separation is generally accurate. Low-light selfies are usable as well.

Vivo X500 selfie camera sample (tap to expand)

Vivo X500 Battery Life: Excellent Endurance

Battery Capacity - 7,500mAh

Wired Charging - 90W

Wireless Charging - 40W

Charger in the box - Yes

Vivo has managed to keep the X500 relatively manageable despite giving it a battery capacity that is larger than what we usually see in flagship smartphones. In my experience, battery life has been very good. With medium to heavy use, including taking photos, answering calls, doom-scrolling, and listening to music, the phone comfortably lasted a full day. With more moderate use, I was able to get beyond a day without reaching for the charger.

Battery life and charging speeds on the Vivo X500 are equally impressive

Charging is handled by 90W FlashCharge, and it went from empty to full in roughly 55 minutes in my testing. That is a reasonable result for a battery this large. This also means that you don't have to leave the phone plugged in for too long when you do run low. The wireless charging support is a welcome addition, too.

Vivo X500 Verdict

The Vivo X500 isn't a phone that needs to shout about being a flagship. Its cameras are reliable, performance is excellent, battery life is reassuring, and the Ember Red finish gives it a personality that many similarly priced phones lack.

There are a few things I would still like to see improved. The phone gets slightly warm during extended gaming sessions, and the lack of an LTPO display is a little disappointing at this level. It is also considerably more expensive than its predecessor. None of these issues, however, is particularly serious.

In the end, a good flagship should make the little things feel effortless. After using the X500, I think Vivo has come pretty close to that.