Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will start today at 12 pm IST for the Prime members, while non-Prime members will be able to avail the great deals and discounts on the upcoming sale from August 4. The e-commerce giant is offering an additional 10 instant discount if transactions are processed with SBI Credit Card or through EMI during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. The sale is scheduled to conclude on August 8. You can grab the biggest and best discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and other electronics.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, we have curated a list of the biggest offers of the season. Do not miss out on some of the best deals available during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Biggest offers and deals

Samsung Galaxy M13

Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 9,649. One can also club it with an exchange offer. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage packs a 6,000mAH battery. It sports a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,649 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

Oppo F23 5G

The sale will be listing the recently launched Oppo F23 5G at Rs. 22,499, down from its current price at Rs. 24,999. With a 6.72-inch Full HD display, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh Battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Oppo offers a 64-megapixel led triple camera unit on the back.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India in July 2023. At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, the smartphone can be availed at Rs. 32,999. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for the discounted price. The OnePlus Nord 3 runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, and sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display. Led by a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, the smartphone also gets an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

Another smartphone up for sale this year at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the Realme Narzo 60 Pro, launched in July 2023. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAH battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support and sports a 6.7-inch OLED display. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. The latest smartphone from the South Korean tech giant will be available at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 1,55,999. The company is also offering an exchange offer on purchase of the smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel for primary display, while the cover has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

Buy now at: 1,55,999 (MRP Rs. 1,64,999)

