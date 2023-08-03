Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Begins Today for Prime Members: Biggest Offers and Discounts

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, we have curated a list of the biggest offers of the season.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 3 August 2023 01:35 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will start at 12 pm for Prime users
  • For non-Prime users, the sale will begin on August 4
  • The sale will conclude on August 8

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will start today at 12 pm IST for the Prime members, while non-Prime members will be able to avail the great deals and discounts on the upcoming sale from August 4. The e-commerce giant is offering an additional 10 instant discount if transactions are processed with SBI Credit Card or through EMI during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. The sale is scheduled to conclude on August 8. You can grab the biggest and best discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and other electronics.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, we have curated a list of the biggest offers of the season. Do not miss out on some of the best deals available during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Biggest offers and deals

Samsung Galaxy M13

Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be available at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 9,649. One can also club it with an exchange offer. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage packs a 6,000mAH battery. It sports a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the front, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy M13 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,649 (MRP: Rs. 14,999)

Oppo F23 5G

The sale will be listing the recently launched Oppo F23 5G at Rs. 22,499, down from its current price at Rs. 24,999. With a 6.72-inch Full HD display, the smartphone offers 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh Battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. It runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC. Oppo offers a 64-megapixel led triple camera unit on the back.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India in July 2023. At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, the smartphone can be availed at Rs. 32,999. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for the discounted price. The OnePlus Nord 3 runs Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, and sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display. Led by a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, the smartphone also gets an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 

Another smartphone up for sale this year at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the Realme Narzo 60 Pro, launched in July 2023. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAH battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support and sports a 6.7-inch OLED display. The smartphone runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera comes with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul. The latest smartphone from the South Korean tech giant will be available at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale at Rs. 1,55,999. The company is also offering an exchange offer on purchase of the smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex panel for primary display, while the cover has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is powered by a custom octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. 

Buy now at: 1,55,999 (MRP Rs. 1,64,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Oppo F23 5G

Oppo F23 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels


 
 











