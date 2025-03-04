Technology News
Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation

Dragon Copilot is built on technologies from Microsoft-acquired Nuance’s Dragon Medical One and DAX Copilot.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 13:17 IST
Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s AI assistant will be available as mobile and desktop apps as well as via browser

Highlights
  • Dragon Copilot can draft medical notes and post-visit summaries
  • Microsoft’s AI assistant supports multilingual conversations
  • The company claims the AI tool will reduce workload for doctors
Microsoft unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Monday that can help medical professionals reduce their documentation workload. Dubbed Dragon Copilot, the new AI assistant can record conversations, write clinical notes, draft referral letters and even create post-visit summaries. The Redmond-based tech giant's latest tool for clinicians is based on AI tools from Nuance, a company acquired by Microsoft. Since it is not a retail-focused tool, and instead caters to medical institutions, the company has not revealed the pricing for Dragon Copilot.

Microsoft Unveils Dragon Copilot

In a newsroom post, the tech giant detailed the new AI assistant for medical professionals. Citing 2024 data from the American Medical Association, the company highlighted that clinician burnout in the US in 2024 was noted at 48 percent.

Although there was a drop from the previous year's 53 percent, Microsoft claimed that the persistent burnout could lead to a workforce shortage. The Windows maker also added that a significant portion of this burnout came from increased workloads involving paperwork and documentation related to patient care. Details about the product can be found on a new microsite here.

Microsoft's Dragon Copilot is pitched by the company as a solution to that problem. Notably, the two tools used to build the AI assistant, Dragon Medical One (DMO) and Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), were both developed by Nuance, which Microsoft acquired in 2022.

DMO is an AI tool that can take natural language voice assistant, and DAX offers ambient listening capabilities. Dragon Copilot combines both with generative AI capabilities to create an assistant that can help doctors and clinicians across several administrative tasks.

Dragon Copilot can record and process verbal data from doctor-patient conversations in multiple languages and then combine that with information from medical sources to generate medical notes, referral letters, and post-visit summaries. Additionally, it can also personalise the generated content, adhering to the professional's style and formatting.

Microsoft says the AI assistant can also allow clinicians to ask about general-purpose medical information. The information is said to be pulled from “trusted content sources,” but the company did not disclose any details.

While the tech giant did not detail any measures being taken to maintain data security and privacy, given the AI assistant will work with highly sensitive medical information of people, it stated that the Dragon Copilot's capabilities are built on a “secure data estate” and provides healthcare-specific clinical, chat, and compliance safeguards.

Dragon Copilot will be generally available in the US and Canada in May. In the coming months, the company also plans to expand it to France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Microsoft Dragon Copilot, Microsoft, Copilot, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Microsoft Dragon Copilot AI Unveiled, Can Help Medical Professionals Automate Documentation
