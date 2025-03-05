Technology News
WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android

The redesigned Meta AI in WhatsApp is said to be activated by long-pressing the Meta AI icon.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 March 2025 19:09 IST
WhatsApp Said to Be Working On a Redesigned Meta AI Interface on Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The new Meta AI interface is currently not available to beta testers

Highlights
  • The new interface was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25
  • Meta AI will automatically trigger voice mode
  • WhatsApp might also let users add their Instagram profile links
WhatsApp for Android might soon get a redesigned Meta AI interface. As per the new leak, the instant messaging platform is making several changes to the way users access and use the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The new interface is said to offer an automatic voice mode, and it comes with prompt suggestions to help users get started. These new features are said to be under development, and not available to beta testers. Notably, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that Meta AI will be significantly upgraded in 2025.

WhatsApp Might Be Working on Meta AI Redesign

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on enhancing the Meta AI experience for users. The new interface of the chatbot was spotted with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.5.22 update. However, since it is under-development, beta testers will not be able to try it out at this time.

meta ai redesign wabetainfo Meta AI redesigned interface

Meta AI redesigned interface
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the Meta AI icon located at the bottom-right corner of WhatsApp's chats screen can now be long pressed to open Meta AI in a new interface and trigger the voice mode.

The new Meta AI interface is not like the existing chat window, instead a large part of the screen is occupied by the chatbot's logo and the word “listening” underneath. Users can begin to converse with the AI or to ask it a question. Android also shows the green microphone icon in the status bar to highlight that the interface is accessing the device's microphone.

As per the feature tracker, users can seamlessly switch to the text mode by tapping the microphone button or by typing something in the text field. Meta AI is said to listen to users only till they are in this interface. If they exit the window, the session is said to end. The new interface also adds prompt suggestions that are aimed at users to get inspiration from.

This new interface is said to be rolled out to users in a future update. However, it is unclear when that might be. Notably, WhatsApp has not officially announced this Meta AI redesign.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Tipped to Get Larger Battery Over Galaxy Z Flip 6
MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India

