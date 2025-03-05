WhatsApp for Android might soon get a redesigned Meta AI interface. As per the new leak, the instant messaging platform is making several changes to the way users access and use the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The new interface is said to offer an automatic voice mode, and it comes with prompt suggestions to help users get started. These new features are said to be under development, and not available to beta testers. Notably, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that Meta AI will be significantly upgraded in 2025.

WhatsApp Might Be Working on Meta AI Redesign

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on enhancing the Meta AI experience for users. The new interface of the chatbot was spotted with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.5.22 update. However, since it is under-development, beta testers will not be able to try it out at this time.

Meta AI redesigned interface

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the Meta AI icon located at the bottom-right corner of WhatsApp's chats screen can now be long pressed to open Meta AI in a new interface and trigger the voice mode.

The new Meta AI interface is not like the existing chat window, instead a large part of the screen is occupied by the chatbot's logo and the word “listening” underneath. Users can begin to converse with the AI or to ask it a question. Android also shows the green microphone icon in the status bar to highlight that the interface is accessing the device's microphone.

As per the feature tracker, users can seamlessly switch to the text mode by tapping the microphone button or by typing something in the text field. Meta AI is said to listen to users only till they are in this interface. If they exit the window, the session is said to end. The new interface also adds prompt suggestions that are aimed at users to get inspiration from.

This new interface is said to be rolled out to users in a future update. However, it is unclear when that might be. Notably, WhatsApp has not officially announced this Meta AI redesign.