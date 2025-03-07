Technology News
Xiaomi 16 Pro to Feature 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame for Lower Weight, Better Thermal Performance: Ming-Chi Kuo

Xiaomi has reportedly tapped Chinese supplier Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) to produce the metal-mid frame for the rumoured Xiaomi 16 Pro.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2025 11:52 IST
Xiaomi 16 Pro to Feature 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame for Lower Weight, Better Thermal Performance: Ming-Chi Kuo

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in October 2024

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 16 Pro is expected to debut in Q4 2024
  • A supplier may provide a 3D printed metal mid-frame for the Xiaomi 16 Pro
  • The Xiaomi 16 Pro could be lighter and offer improved thermal performance
The Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week in global markets, and the Chinese company's flagship smartphone lineup is scheduled to launch in India on March 11. While the successors to these handsets are not expected to arrive for several months, TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some details related to the purported Xiaomi 16 Pro. The handset could be equipped with a new component, that could result in a reduction in weight and an improvement in thermal performance.

Why Phone Manufacturers Are Expected to Adopt 3D Printing

According to details shared by the analyst in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Xiaomi will introduce its next generation of high-end smartphones towards the end of 2025. Kuo's latest survey reveals that the Xiaomi 16 Pro, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the latest Xiaomi 15 Pro model, will be equipped with a metal mid-frame that is created using 3D printing technology.

Xiaomi has tapped Chinese supplier Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) to produce the metal-mid frame for the rumoured Xiaomi 16 Pro, according to the analyst. However, unlike the one used on the current generation Xiaomi 15 Pro, the mid-frame will be reportedly be 3D printed using BLT's technology.

Despite challenges like production efficiency, there are clear advantages to using a 3D printed mid-frame for a smartphone, according to Kuo. The technology lets smartphone makers utilise hollow designs that do not reduce the durability of the frame. In addition, these 3D printed mid-frames help to improve thermal performance.

Kuo also points out that more smartphone makers could adopt 3D printing once production efficiency improves. He expects this shift to take place even though existing production technologies might still offer better efficiency, as the benefits of 3D printing will eventually outweigh the costs.

The successor to the Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to be unveiled in China in Q4 2025, if the company's previous release schedule is any indication. The current generation model is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 2K 120Hz OLED display, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 6,100mAh battery which can be charged using a 90W power adapter.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
OpenAI Could Reportedly Charge Up to $20,000 a Month for Expert-Level AI Agents

Xiaomi 16 Pro to Feature 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame for Lower Weight, Better Thermal Performance: Ming-Chi Kuo
