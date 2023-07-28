Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Offers Tap to Pay Feature in India for Contactless Payments

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6's price starts at Rs. 19,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series runs on Exynos W930

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series will go on sale starting August 11
  • They run on Google's Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch
  • Samsung Wallet on Galaxy Watch 6 combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week. The series includes the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models, and they are now up for pre-order in India. The flagship wearables now support Near Field Communication (NFC) based Tap to Pay feature in the country. This functionality allows users to make payments directly from their wrists without using a smartphone. The Galaxy Watch 6 series runs on Exynos W930. They are available in dial sizes ranging from 40mm to 47mm. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic model comes with a functional rotating bezel.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 6 allow users to make contactless payments using NFC in India. The Samsung Wallet app on Galaxy Watch 6 combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass. With this, users can carry their essentials including credit cards, digital IDs, boarding passes, and more in the Wallet app on the wearable. Once users register their supported credit card on Samsung Wallet through the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, they can use NFC-based Tap to Pay feature to make payments at retail outlets, restaurants, and other places that accept NFC-enabled card payments. Users can bring their smartwatch close to a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal and money will be deducted automatically from the selected credit card.

samsung wallet galaxy watch Samsung Wallet will support card payments on Galaxy Watch 6 in India

Samsung Wallet will support card payments on Galaxy Watch 6 in India

Photo Credit: Samsung

The NFC-based Tap to Pay feature is available on eligible Galaxy Watch 6 devices, says Samsung. However, network coverage may affect this feature, the company says.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the base Bluetooth variant, whereas the price of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at Rs. 36,999. They are currently up for pre-booking in India and will go on sale starting August 11.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. They come with AMOLED panels protected with Sapphire Crystal and offer an Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. The 40mm base model has a 1.3-inch screen, while the 44mm has a 1.5-inch display. The 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic gets a 1.3-inch screen while the 47mm version has a 1.5-inch screen. They run Google's Wear OS-based One UI 5 Watch and support WPC-based wireless fast charging. They have 5ATM and IP68 ratings as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic includes a rotating physical bezel. 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
