Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Granted Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions

AMINA HK becomes the first foreign bank licensed in Hong Kong to offer regulated institutional crypto trading and custody.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 16:42 IST
Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Granted Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Redd Francisco

Institutional demand shapes Hong Kong’s evolving rules for digital asset activity

Highlights
  • Hong Kong grants first foreign bank approval for crypto access
  • Supports 13 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC
  • Part of Hong Kong’s expanding regulated digital asset ecosystem
Swiss-based crypto bank AMINA Bank AG has secured a significant regulatory approval in Hong Kong that allows its local subsidiary to offer trading and custody services in digital assets to institutional clients. The Securities and Futures Commission's (SFC) ruling is the first instance of an international banking group obtaining a “Type 1 licence uplift” for cryptocurrency offerings in the region. The licence covers spot trading and asset safeguarding capabilities, reflecting growing demand from professional investors for bank-grade access to digital asset markets in Asia. Hong Kong is positioning itself as a regulated digital asset hub, and AMINA's move signals a shift in how financial institutions engage with the on-chain economy. 

AMINA's Hong Kong Licence Signals Growing Institutional Demand for Regulated Crypto Access

The licence enables AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited (AMINA HK), AMINA's Hong Kong subsidiary, to support approximately 13 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC), and Tether (USDT). According to the group, the regulatory upgrade enables services such as 24/7 spot trading, whitelisted address withdrawals, institutional-grade custody, and access to liquidity pools tailored for professional investors. As part of its plans, the bank says it will provide tokenised real-world assets and structured cryptocurrency products. 

The broader regulatory context for Hong Kong's crypto sector is evolving. So far, banking-grade access has been restricted for institutions, and retail-facing platforms and exchanges have already been operating under a licensing regime. In late 2024, ZA Bank rolled out crypto trading for retail users, allowing clients to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether via fiat currency. This shows the market's tiered strategy, with banks entering the retail cryptocurrency space and institutions now obtaining regulated access through organisations like AMINA. 

This development comes amidst rising trading volumes in Hong Kong's digital asset market and the city's strategy to attract overseas crypto firms. As per a report by AMINA Group, trading volumes on regional cryptocurrency exchanges increased by up to 233 percent in the first half of 2025, indicating a rise in institutional interest. Hong Kong has also introduced stablecoin rules and enhanced tokenisation frameworks.

The regulatory approval now paves the way for AMINA to roll out services for professional investors such as family offices, asset managers, and banks in Hong Kong. Other global banking organisations might consider similar expansions as a result of the action. Retail trader access remains subject to separate rules, and the milestone highlights how crypto is steadily integrating into regulated financial infrastructure in Asia. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hong Kong, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
