Samsung Wallet has been updated with support for several new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and payment-related improvements in India on Friday. The latest update adds UPI onboarding during device setup, allowing users to make payments right from the moment they switch on their new Galaxy phone, eliminating the need for multiple steps. The Samsung Wallet app now supports PIN-free biometric authentication and improved Tap and Pay support. The digital wallet has also gained support for direct online usage of stored credit and debit cards across.

Samsung Wallet Supports Easier UPI Setup

The South Korean tech brand announced that it now allows users to onboard UPI accounts directly through Samsung Wallet during the initial setup of new Galaxy smartphones. By adding UPI registration in the early setup process, Galaxy users can make payments as soon as they power on their device. Samsung claims that it is the first OEM in India to offer such integrated UPI onboarding during device setup.

Samsung has also announced that it will support biometric authentication for UPI payments on Samsung Wallet. This lets users open the app and make UPI payments using fingerprint or facial recognition. This removes the need to enter a PIN every time.

The Samsung Wallet will soon support direct online payments using stored credit and debit cards. This means users will be able to pay at select merchant checkouts with their tokenised credit and debit cards.

Further, the app now supports Tap & Pay with Forex cards, powered by WSFx Global Pay Limited, allowing Galaxy users to make international payments quickly. The company has also added AU Bank cards to its list of supported issuers for Tap & Pay.

The Samsung Wallet app, released in 2022, already allows Galaxy users to manage digital keys, payment methods, and ID cards with the Samsung Knox security feature. It recently gained Digital Car Key support for Mahindra's XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs. The company confirmed that the newly launched features are set to roll out soon across supported Galaxy devices.