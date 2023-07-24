Technology News
Honor 90 Could be Launched in India Soon; Tipped to Feature Up to 12GB of RAM: All Details

Honor 90 was previously launched in China, Dubai and a few other markets — it is expected to debut in India in September.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 July 2023 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 90 is tipped to launch in an Emerald Green colour way

Highlights
  • Honor 90 has already been launched in China
  • The phone could feature similar specifications as the Chinese model
  • Honor 90 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie camera

Honor 90 was launched in global markets earlier this year and is set to make its debut in India soon. A YouTube creator has tipped the expected launch timeline for the phone in India. It is worth noting that Honor is yet to officially announce any plans to bring the handset to the country. It is expected to carry similar features as the global variant, which sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

YouTube creator Gaurav Chaudhary — more popularly known as Technical Guruji — recently posted a video where he unboxes the newly launched Honor 90 (global variant) on his channel. While revealing the specifications and features of the phone, Chaudhary also claimed that the smartphone could make its debut in India in September. The phone is expected to carry similar specifications as its global variant and could be available in an Emerald Green colourway with a quad-curved design.

The global variant of the Honor 90 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup housed in two separate circular camera modules alongside an LED Flash. It features a 200-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There is also a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) quad-curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The global variant is available in Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Diamond Silver colour options. It runs on Android 13-based MagicUI 7.1. 

Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
