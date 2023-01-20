Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details

Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details

Samsung Wallet will be made available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan by the end of January.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2023 14:48 IST
Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Wallet is protected by fingerprint recognition and data encryption

Highlights
  • Samsung Wallet was launched by the company in 2022
  • It was initially rolled out in only 7 countries
  • Samsung Wallet was rolled out in 13 more countries in the end of 2022

Samsung Wallet — the company's unified wallet application — is set to expand to more regions by the end of January. The South Korean tech firm has announced it will roll out the Samsung Wallet app in eight more countries in the coming days. The app will soon be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. As of now, the app is available in 21 countries, according to the company, which initially rolled out the app to users in seven countries last year.

The company announced the expansion of its unified payment app Samsung Wallet via its newsroom blog. According to details shared by Samsung, the unified Samsung Wallet app will be available in eight new markets by the end of the month. However, the exact rollout date has not been announced by the company, which said that the availability and launch of Samsung Wallet and supported device models and features could vary by market.

Samsung Wallet was launched in June last year in 7 countries: China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. The wallet services are also available in South Korea under Samsung Pay. Later in October, Samsung announced it was expanding the service to 13 more countries including Europe, Scandinavia, and Western Asia. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE, and the Middle East Region. The Samsung Wallet app is currently available in 21 countries.

The South Korean conglomerate launched the wallet app as a unified platform enabling users to store their digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards, and other documents securely on their phones. The platform is protected by the firm's security platform Samsung Knox. It has protective features like fingerprint recognition and encryption for data protection.

Additionally, the app also features an embedded Secure Element to store sensitive data and safeguard them from digital and physical hacking. The Samsung Wallet app is only accessible to Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners.

Furthermore, Samsung Wallet also comes with support for Samsung Pass which securely stores passwords allowing users to quickly log into apps and services, just like Apple's inbuilt iCloud Keychain password manager. 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Wallet, Samsung, Samsung Wallet app
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11: The All-Rounder

Related Stories

Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  2. Why Google Is Delaying Portion of Employees' Year-End Bonuses
  3. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  4. All You Need to Know About Sidharth Malhotra-led Mission Majnu
  5. Mission Majnu, Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Drops on Netflix Today
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro Pops Up on Certification Websites, May Launch in India Soon
  7. Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 8T Could Come With a 100-Megapixel Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram ‘Quiet Mode’ Announced, App Updated With Parental Supervision Tools, More
  2. Samsung Wallet App Rolling Out in Eight More Countries Including India: All Details
  3. Samsung Showcases a Prototype ‘Flex in and Out’ 360-Degree Foldable Display: Report
  4. Apple HomePod mini, iMac Prices Hiked in India: All Details
  5. CCI's Google Order Will Bring ‘Cataclysmic Change’: Indian Internet Firms Hopeful as SC Backs Antitrust Ruling
  6. Vivo Y55s 5G (2023) With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Cryptocurrency Firm Genesis’s Lending Unit Files for Bankruptcy as Crypto Sector Crisis Deepens
  8. Twitter Updates Developer Terms to Ban Third-Party Clients Like Tweetbot, Twitterific
  9. Redmi Tipped to Feature OLED Display, In-Screen Fingerprint Scanner on Upcoming Note Series
  10. Nothing Outlaws Crypto as Long as You Follow Legal Process, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.