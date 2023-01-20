Samsung Wallet — the company's unified wallet application — is set to expand to more regions by the end of January. The South Korean tech firm has announced it will roll out the Samsung Wallet app in eight more countries in the coming days. The app will soon be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan. As of now, the app is available in 21 countries, according to the company, which initially rolled out the app to users in seven countries last year.

The company announced the expansion of its unified payment app Samsung Wallet via its newsroom blog. According to details shared by Samsung, the unified Samsung Wallet app will be available in eight new markets by the end of the month. However, the exact rollout date has not been announced by the company, which said that the availability and launch of Samsung Wallet and supported device models and features could vary by market.

Samsung Wallet was launched in June last year in 7 countries: China, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US. The wallet services are also available in South Korea under Samsung Pay. Later in October, Samsung announced it was expanding the service to 13 more countries including Europe, Scandinavia, and Western Asia. Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE, and the Middle East Region. The Samsung Wallet app is currently available in 21 countries.

The South Korean conglomerate launched the wallet app as a unified platform enabling users to store their digital keys, boarding passes, identification cards, and other documents securely on their phones. The platform is protected by the firm's security platform Samsung Knox. It has protective features like fingerprint recognition and encryption for data protection.

Additionally, the app also features an embedded Secure Element to store sensitive data and safeguard them from digital and physical hacking. The Samsung Wallet app is only accessible to Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners.

Furthermore, Samsung Wallet also comes with support for Samsung Pass which securely stores passwords allowing users to quickly log into apps and services, just like Apple's inbuilt iCloud Keychain password manager.

