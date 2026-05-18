Instagram Instants Explained: What It Is, How It Works, Features and More

Instagram Instants is a new way of sharing ephemeral content on the app.
Instagram recently started rolling out a new way of sharing photos for its users. Dubbed Instagram Instants, it lets you share ephemeral content on the platform, which automatically disappears once your friends and followers have seen it. The photos you post on Instagram Instants are shown to others in their inbox, and you can view the images posted by others in your inbox. It is designed to let you share images with minimal editing. However, the social media app lets you turn Instagram Instants off if you want to stop seeing them. The new feature works similarly to Snapchat, which also lets users share disappearing content.
If you are also wondering what the new Instagram Instants are, how exactly it works, what the features are, and how you can use them, here is everything you need to know about Meta's new Instagram Instants.
The latest addition to the photo sharing platform's list of features is Instagram Instants. The feature lets you “instantly” share disappearing photos with your friends or select close friends on the social media app. With the new tool, the platform is competing with Snapchat, which is primarily built for sharing ephemeral photos and videos. However, Instagram Instants does not allow you to share videos on Instants.
When you click an image, it is directly shared with the group of users you want to share it with. However, if you have inadvertently shared a photo on Instagram Instants, the app lets you immediately undo it, deleting the image instantly. Meta has also introduced a new standalone app for Instagram Instants, which offers the same functionality.
The Instagram Instants feature offers multiple features. You can add a caption to the photos you share. However, Meta says that the feature has been designed to allow you to only share images with “minimal edits”. Hence, you can not add additional filters to the images after clicking the photo.
You can also choose who you share the Instagram Instants with. The app gives you an option to either share it all your followers or a select group of “close friends” on the platform. After the images have been shared, they are shown as a single stack of photos, appearing within the recipient's inbox. These images disappear once a user has seen it.
However, they can choose to either react to the Instants or reply to your photo directly from the page. To complement the new feature, the company has also introduced various tools, like shared Instants are saved privately in an archive for up to a year, which can be used to generate Instants recap for Instagram Stories. There is also an Undo option, which lets you immediately cancel the upload of an image. Moreover, you can hide Instagram Instants from appearing in your inbox from the Content Preferences menu.
Can I stop Instagram Instants from appearing in my inbox?
Yes, you can turn off Instagram Instants from the mobile app to stop seeing disappearing images your friends post.
Is the Instagram Instants feature available in India?
Yes, the new Instagram Instants is currently live in India on both Android and iOS Instagram mobile apps.
Can I use the Instagram Instants for free?
Meta does not charge an additional fee for using the new Instagram Instants feature.
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