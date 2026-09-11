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Google Introduces ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 to Improve Wireless Debugging, Pairing

Google claims that wireless debugging connection speeds have increased by up to 66 percent for most connections with ADB Wi-Fi 2.0.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 September 2026 13:39 IST
Google Introduces ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 to Improve Wireless Debugging, Pairing

Photo Credit: Google

Google has improved how wireless devices appear in Android Studio

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Highlights
  • Google updated the three major components involved in ADB Wi-Fi 2.0
  • ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 is available across Android phones and tablets
  • ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 gets a redesigned server stack
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Wireless debugging eliminates the need for a USB cable and allows users to connect and test apps on a mobile device over a Wi-Fi network. Now, Google has introduced Android Debug Bridge (ADB) Wi-Fi 2.0 with upgrades aimed at making wireless debugging on Android devices more reliable and easier to use. The tech giant says the update addresses Wi-Fi pairing issues. ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 is available alongside Android 17 and SDK Platform-Tools 37.0.0.

ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 Gets a Redesigned Server Stack

In a new post on the Android Developers Blog, Google has detailed the ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 system. The company claims the upgraded wireless debugging system has a redesigned server stack and improved network handling to address developer feedback about usability gaps.

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Google says wireless debugging connection speeds have increased by up to 66 percent for 90 percent of connections with ADB Wi-Fi 2.0. Auto-connection success rates are claimed to have improved by 32 percent.

The company has updated the ADB server, the adbd daemon, and Android Studio components involved in ADB Wi-Fi. Changes in the ADB server help wireless devices stay connected. The daemon is updated, and it can now automatically turn off ADB Wi-Fi when it detects an untrusted network. When the device returns to a user-approved network, wireless debugging is enabled again.

Google has also improved visibility of Wi-Fi pairing in Android Studio, and it now appears directly in Android Studio's Device Manager, allowing developers to pair the device through a QR code or pairing code.

ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 is confirmed to be available on Android phones and tablets, as well as devices running Wear OS and Android TV.

How to Set Up ADB Wi-Fi 2.0

Developers need to update to Android 17, Android SDK Platform-Tools 37.0.0 and Android Studio Quail 3 or a newer version to use ADB Wi-Fi 2.0. Once the required software is installed, you can follow these steps

  • Connect both the Android device and workstation to the same Wi-Fi network.
  • Enable Wireless debugging under Developer Options on the Android device.
  • Open the Android Studio Device Manager and select the Pair over Wi-Fi icon
  • The device can be connected by scanning the displayed QR code or entering the provided pairing code.
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Further reading: Google, ADB Wi-Fi 2.0
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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