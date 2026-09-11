Wireless debugging eliminates the need for a USB cable and allows users to connect and test apps on a mobile device over a Wi-Fi network. Now, Google has introduced Android Debug Bridge (ADB) Wi-Fi 2.0 with upgrades aimed at making wireless debugging on Android devices more reliable and easier to use. The tech giant says the update addresses Wi-Fi pairing issues. ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 is available alongside Android 17 and SDK Platform-Tools 37.0.0.

ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 Gets a Redesigned Server Stack

In a new post on the Android Developers Blog, Google has detailed the ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 system. The company claims the upgraded wireless debugging system has a redesigned server stack and improved network handling to address developer feedback about usability gaps.

Google says wireless debugging connection speeds have increased by up to 66 percent for 90 percent of connections with ADB Wi-Fi 2.0. Auto-connection success rates are claimed to have improved by 32 percent.

The company has updated the ADB server, the adbd daemon, and Android Studio components involved in ADB Wi-Fi. Changes in the ADB server help wireless devices stay connected. The daemon is updated, and it can now automatically turn off ADB Wi-Fi when it detects an untrusted network. When the device returns to a user-approved network, wireless debugging is enabled again.

Google has also improved visibility of Wi-Fi pairing in Android Studio, and it now appears directly in Android Studio's Device Manager, allowing developers to pair the device through a QR code or pairing code.

ADB Wi-Fi 2.0 is confirmed to be available on Android phones and tablets, as well as devices running Wear OS and Android TV.

How to Set Up ADB Wi-Fi 2.0

Developers need to update to Android 17, Android SDK Platform-Tools 37.0.0 and Android Studio Quail 3 or a newer version to use ADB Wi-Fi 2.0. Once the required software is installed, you can follow these steps