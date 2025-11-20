Snapchat has announced a new feature that enables conversations on trending topics and events in its community. Dubbed Topic Chats, it is claimed to bring the social media app's popular features to public conversations, where Snaps are clustered about the topics being talked about in the community. Topic Chats appear in several places in the Snapchat app, such as Spotlight videos, allowing users to jump in and explore related Spotlight videos.

Topic Chats in Snapchat

The new Topic Chats feature in Snapchat will be available to users in Canada, New Zealand, and the US over the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post. It will appear as a big yellow button on a Story or Spotlight, in Chat shortcuts, search, in the Stories page, and on Spotlight videos. This is claimed to enable users to visually explore trending topics and events.

Users can tap on the Join the Chat option to jump into a conversation and explore videos around the topic.

The new feature will also allow them to see if their friends have joined the same Topic Chats to discover common interests. Joined chats will be visible at the top of the Topic Chat page, as per the company.

To ensure a safe and appropriate community environment, the social media app will be moderating Topic Chats. Further, the profiles will remain private, and those who are not registered as friends will not be able to view them, send friend requests, or send direct messages.

Snapchat Now Available on Amazon Fire Tablets

Snapchat has also announced that its app is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets. Fire OS users can download the app via the Amazon Appstore. As per the company, it is comparable to the existing Snapchat app for Android and iOS devices.

Snapchat claims it will offer the same core experience on Fire Tablets, including popular features like Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight. Further, Snapchat+ users can access the benefits of the subscription on the Amazon Fire tablets, too.