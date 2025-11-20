Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Snapchat Announces Topic Chats for Facilitating Community Driven Conversations

Snapchat Announces Topic Chats for Facilitating Community-Driven Conversations

Snapchat will moderate Topic Chats to ensure a safe and appropriate community environment.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 November 2025 12:24 IST
Snapchat Announces Topic Chats for Facilitating Community-Driven Conversations

Photo Credit: Snapchat

The Snapchat app is also rolling out to Amazon Fire Tablets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Topic Chats appear across Stories, Spotlight, search, and shortcuts
  • The feature is rolling out in Canada, New Zealand, and the US
  • Snapchat is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets
Advertisement

Snapchat has announced a new feature that enables conversations on trending topics and events in its community. Dubbed Topic Chats, it is claimed to bring the social media app's popular features to public conversations, where Snaps are clustered about the topics being talked about in the community. Topic Chats appear in several places in the Snapchat app, such as Spotlight videos, allowing users to jump in and explore related Spotlight videos.

Topic Chats in Snapchat

The new Topic Chats feature in Snapchat will be available to users in Canada, New Zealand, and the US over the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post. It will appear as a big yellow button on a Story or Spotlight, in Chat shortcuts, search, in the Stories page, and on Spotlight videos. This is claimed to enable users to visually explore trending topics and events.

Users can tap on the Join the Chat option to jump into a conversation and explore videos around the topic.

The new feature will also allow them to see if their friends have joined the same Topic Chats to discover common interests. Joined chats will be visible at the top of the Topic Chat page, as per the company.

To ensure a safe and appropriate community environment, the social media app will be moderating Topic Chats. Further, the profiles will remain private, and those who are not registered as friends will not be able to view them, send friend requests, or send direct messages.

Snapchat Now Available on Amazon Fire Tablets

Snapchat has also announced that its app is now available for download on Amazon Fire Tablets. Fire OS users can download the app via the Amazon Appstore. As per the company, it is comparable to the existing Snapchat app for Android and iOS devices.

snapchat app amazon fire tablets Snapchat

Snapchat claims it will offer the same core experience on Fire Tablets, including popular features like Chat, Stories, Lenses, and Spotlight. Further, Snapchat+ users can access the benefits of the subscription on the Amazon Fire tablets, too.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Perplexity Is Reportedly Planning to Launch a Free Agentic Shopping Tool
Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month

Related Stories

Snapchat Announces Topic Chats for Facilitating Community-Driven Conversations
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  2. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  3. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  6. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  7. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With This Notable Battery Upgrade
  8. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  9. Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at the iPhone 17 Pro Over These Features
  10. Snapchat Announces Topic Chats Feature for Community-Driven Conversations
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  2. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
  3. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 8,000mAh+ Battery
  5. Poco M8 5G Allegedly Spotted on NBTC Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features
  7. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals
  9. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »