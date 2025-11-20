Technology News
English Edition

Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month

Ghost of Yotei's free patch will be released on November 24.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2025 12:59 IST
Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month

Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch

Ghost of Yotei is a follow-up to 2020's Ghost of Tsushima

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Ghost of Yotei's free patch will add new PlayStation trophies
  • Sucker Punch will release Ghost of Yotei Legends in 2026
  • The free patch will also bring new armour, cosmetics, and other content
Advertisement

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's recently released action-adventure PS5 exclusive, is getting a New Game Plus mode. The new mode, which will allow players to replay the game with their weapons, gear, and abilities intact, will be released as a free update on November 24. The free patch will also come with new PlayStation trophies, cosmetics, photo mode features, and other content.

The New Game Plus mode will unlock for players who have completed Ghost of Yotei's main story. The mode will add new harder difficulty options and two new trophies, developer Sucker Punch said in the PlayStation Blog announcement on Wednesday.

Ghost of Yotei Free Patch Details

Additionally, the patch will bring a new in-game currency, called Ghost Flowers, that can be traded with a new vendor for over 30 new cosmetic items, including new armor sets and weapon dyes, and 10 new charms. For existing armor sets and weapons, the update will add additional tier of upgrades.

Of course, as with any NG+ mode, all player unlocks from their previous playthrough — weapons, armour, abilities — will be carried over.

With the new patch, Ghost of Yotei will also get a replayability feature, allowing players to replay content in the post-game once they've finished the story. Other new features include a player stats screen; new accessibility options that let players remap directional buttons; and new photo mode features that include shutter speed, a composition grid, and new filters.

“We're extraordinarily grateful for all of the support you've shown Ghost of Yōtei since our launch last month. Whether you revisit Atsu's story in New Game Plus or jump in for the first time this holiday season, we hope you enjoy your time in Ezo, and we can't wait to introduce you to Ghost of Yotei Legends in 2026! Thank you for playing,” Sucker Punch said.

Ghost of Yotei launched exclusively on PS5 on October 2 and received critical acclaim. Gadgets 360's 8/10 review of the game called it an improvement on Ghost of Tsushima in every aspect but said it shied away from "any real subversion or provocation.”

The open world action-adventure title has been a success for Sony, selling over 3.3 million copies in a month. Ghost of Yotei's Legends multiplayer mode will be released sometime in 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Snapchat Announces Topic Chats for Facilitating Community-Driven Conversations

Related Stories

Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  2. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  3. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  4. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  6. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  7. Redmi K90 Ultra Tipped to Launch With This Notable Battery Upgrade
  8. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  9. Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at the iPhone 17 Pro Over These Features
  10. Snapchat Announces Topic Chats Feature for Community-Driven Conversations
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  2. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
  3. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  4. Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 8,000mAh+ Battery
  5. Poco M8 5G Allegedly Spotted on NBTC Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Google Pixel 10 Pro Ad Takes Aim at Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Over 'Inspired' Photo Editing, Call Screening Features
  7. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Display Size Revealed; Colour Options Confirmed
  8. Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals
  9. Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month
  10. Realme GT 8 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Ricoh GR Imaging Alongside Dream Edition Variant: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »