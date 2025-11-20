Ghost of Yotei Is Getting New Game Plus Mode in a Free Patch This Month

Ghost of Yotei, Sucker Punch's recently released action-adventure PS5 exclusive, is getting a New Game Plus mode. The new mode, which will allow players to replay the game with their weapons, gear, and abilities intact, will be released as a free update on November 24. The free patch will also come with new PlayStation trophies, cosmetics, photo mode features, and other content.

The New Game Plus mode will unlock for players who have completed Ghost of Yotei's main story. The mode will add new harder difficulty options and two new trophies, developer Sucker Punch said in the PlayStation Blog announcement on Wednesday.

Ghost of Yotei Free Patch Details

Additionally, the patch will bring a new in-game currency, called Ghost Flowers, that can be traded with a new vendor for over 30 new cosmetic items, including new armor sets and weapon dyes, and 10 new charms. For existing armor sets and weapons, the update will add additional tier of upgrades.

Of course, as with any NG+ mode, all player unlocks from their previous playthrough — weapons, armour, abilities — will be carried over.

With the new patch, Ghost of Yotei will also get a replayability feature, allowing players to replay content in the post-game once they've finished the story. Other new features include a player stats screen; new accessibility options that let players remap directional buttons; and new photo mode features that include shutter speed, a composition grid, and new filters.

“We're extraordinarily grateful for all of the support you've shown Ghost of Yōtei since our launch last month. Whether you revisit Atsu's story in New Game Plus or jump in for the first time this holiday season, we hope you enjoy your time in Ezo, and we can't wait to introduce you to Ghost of Yotei Legends in 2026! Thank you for playing,” Sucker Punch said.

Ghost of Yotei launched exclusively on PS5 on October 2 and received critical acclaim. Gadgets 360's 8/10 review of the game called it an improvement on Ghost of Tsushima in every aspect but said it shied away from "any real subversion or provocation.”

The open world action-adventure title has been a success for Sony, selling over 3.3 million copies in a month. Ghost of Yotei's Legends multiplayer mode will be released sometime in 2026.