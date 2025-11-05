Technology News
Snapchat Web: What Is It and How to Use Snapchat Web on Your Computer

Here's everything you need to know about Snapchat Web, how it works, and how you can 'install' it on your computer.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 18:57 IST
Snapchat Web: What Is It and How to Use Snapchat Web on Your Computer

Snapchat Web lets you access your chats, make calls, and send Snaps without touching your phone

Highlights
  • Snapchat Web is available on browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge
  • It offers a streamlined version of Snapchat in your browser
  • Snapchat Web needs the same credentials used to login to the mobile app
Snapchat is a popular messaging app that goes beyond regular texting and offers support for social features like AR Lenses and a Snap Map that shows you your friends' locations. For years, you could only access Snapchat using your smartphone, until the company launched a feature called Snapchat for Web in September 2022. This feature allows you to access your chats, as well as make and receive calls and Snaps, without picking up your phone. However, there are some limitations, which means that you won't have access to the full set of features available on Snapchat for iOS and Android.

Read for a comprehensive guide on what Snapchat Web is, how to access it, which features you can access from the web interface, and how you can "install" with a little help from your browser.

What Is Snapchat Web?

Snapchat Web is a version of the messaging platform that is designed to work on computers, and can be accessed via a browser like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari. When you use Snapchat Web, you can make calls, or chat with friends and send them Snaps. It's a handy way to keep in touch with your friends when your phone isn't nearby or accessible.

You should keep in mind that Snapchat Web doesn't currently offer access to some features available on the mobile apps, just like WhatsApp Web. Features like the Snap Map, Lenses, Memories, and Stories are limited to Snapchat for iOS and Android. 

How to Access Snapchat Web

If you already have a Snapchat account, you can follow the steps below to quickly log in to Snapchat Web on your browser.

  1. Open Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and type web.snapchat.com, then press the Enter key.
  2. Enter your Snapchat username and your password.
  3. Complete the two-factor authentication, if prompted, to complete the login process.

How to Install Snapchat Web as a Desktop App

While you can always type the Snapchat Web address or bookmark the URL using your browser, it's even easier to install it as a desktop app. Most modern browsers, including Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, allow users to save websites as a progressive web apps (PWA). You can follow this guide to add a Snapchat Web shortcut to your desktop.

  1. Visit web.snapchat.com using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
  2. Click the Install button (Chrome) or the icon that resembles three square blocks (Edge).
  3. Confirm the installation of Snapchat Web by clicking Install.
  4. You can now pin Snapchat Web to your taskbar or Start Menu, just like other apps on your computer.

How to Uninstall Snapchat Web

  1. Visit chrome://apps or edge://apps on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, respectively.
  2. Right-click on the Snapchat icon (Chrome) and click Uninstall, or click the three-dot menu next to Snapchat and click Uninstall (Edge).
  3. Click the Uninstall button on the popup card to remove the PWA and its shortcut from your computer.

FAQs

1. Is Snapchat Web free to use, or do I have to pay a subscription fee?

Yes, Snapchat Web is offered to all users for free, and all you need is a Snapchat account. You can log in using the same credentials used to access Snapchat on your smartphone, and the web version will let you access the same chats and Snaps from your browser.

2. Does Snapchat Web work on my phone or tablet?

The company's support website says that the Snapchat Web service isn't designed to run on mobile and tablet browsers. While you might be able to get it running on some devices, the mobile and tablet versions of the Snapchat app offer much better performance and access to mobile-exclusive features.

3. Should I download an app to access Snapchat Web on my computer?

While there's no official Snapchat app for Windows, macOS, or Linux, you can "install" a progressive web app (PWA) using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, which allows you to quickly open Snapchat Web on your computer, without opening your browser.

4. How can I access Lenses, Snap Map, and Stories on Snapchat Web?

These features aren't currently supported on Snapchat Web, which means that you'll need to log in to Snapchat on your smartphone to access AR Lenses, see where your friends are using the Snap Map, and view their Stories. There's no word from the company on whether these features will eventually make their way to Snapchat Web.

5. Does Snapchat Web sync my chats with Snapchat for iOS and Android?

Yes, you can view all the messages you send using Snapchat Web on your browser, when you open the app on your smartphone, and vice versa. It's worth noting that notifications on Snapchat Web might not be as reliable as the ones on Snapchat for iOS and Android.

Further reading: Snapchat Web, Snapchat, PWA
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto G57 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Moto G57: Price, Specifications
PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Extended: How to Link PAN and Aadhaar Online by December 31

Featured
