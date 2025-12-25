Snapchat is a popular social media app that stands out due to the inclusion of social features like disappearing photos, Stories, AR Lenses, and Snap Map. For many users, the app is primarily used to send snaps to friends, maintain streaks, and occasionally browse content from creators and publishers. However, there is much more to it. Snapchat also offers a suite of features and tools designed to improve privacy, productivity, and personalisation, some of which are either buried deep inside settings or quietly introduced without much hype.

Here are some lesser-known Snapchat features you'll wish you knew about and had started using sooner.

Custom Privacy Controls for Individuals

Unlike other social media apps, which have the same rules for all, Snapchat allows users to customise privacy settings on a per-contact basis. They can choose who is able to view their Stories, check their location on the Snap Map, and contact them directly — all on an individual level. Its benefit? You can share Stories with close friends while keeping certain contacts at arm's length, without removing or blocking them entirely.

Shazam Inside Snapchat

One of Snapchat's lesser-known features is its built-in Shazam integration. You can simply press and hold on the camera screen, and the app will automatically begin identifying the song that is playing around you. Once identified, you can view the song details and check its availability on music streaming apps. This eliminates the need to open Snapchat, making the music discovery experience quicker.

Save Mobile Data With Travel Mode

When you're travelling, there are instances when Snapchat can use up all of your mobile data if you're not careful. Thankfully, the app offers a built-in Travel Mode that is aimed at preventing exactly this. Snapchat claims this helps reduce mobile data usage by preventing snaps, Stories, and Discover content from loading automatically. Instead, it only loads content when you tap on it. The Travel Mode is hidden within settings, which means it can be easily forgotten about.

Object Recognition Capabilities

Alongside recognising songs, Snapchat's camera is also capable of identifying objects, plants, and products. It uses augmented reality (AR) technology to do so. You can simply point the camera at an object and then press the screen, and the app will provide you with relevant information about the product, including context and shopping links, wherever available. This can be a quick way to look up items without opening the browser, especially if you're already within Snapchat.

Recover broken Snapstreaks

Lost your long-running Snapstreak with a friend when you were away? Snapchat allows you to restore it, at a cost. There is an option to restore broken streaks in the app. It is a paid feature, available through in-app purchases. If a streak ends unexpectedly, users may see a Restore option next to their friend's name, tapping which will allow them to purchase the feature.