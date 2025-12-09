Technology News
English Edition

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account on Mobile and Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

Snapchat deactivates your account for 30 days after you request the company to delete your account.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 19:13 IST
How to Delete Your Snapchat Account on Mobile and Web: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can delete your Snapchat account using your phone or a web browser

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Here's are the steps you need to follow to delete Snapchat account
  • You can delete Snapchat from desktop or mobile app
  • After permanent deletion, account data will be removed
Advertisement

Snapchat, the popular image and video messaging platform that lets users send Snaps, videos, and messages, or post Stories, is available on both Android and iOS. It offers a wide range of AR filters and lenses for short videos. Users can also add music to their stories and videos and share live locations with friends via Snap Map. Besides individual users, businesses also depend on Snapchat for their marketing and advertising activities to engage younger audiences. Like all other social media apps, Snapchat users might want to cut down on their screen time. If you find yourself using the app too much, it might be a good time to take a break or delete your account permanently.

In this guide, we will show you how to delete your Snapchat account. You can do this either using a web browser on a desktop or mobile device, or directly from the Snapchat app on your Android or iPhone.

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account Using a Phone

  1. Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android smartphone
  2. Tap your Bitmoji or the profile icon
  3. Select the Settings option from the top right.
  4. Scroll down and select Delete Account
  5. Snapchat will redirect you to a Web login page
  6. Enter your username and password
  7. Tap Continue to confirm account deactivation/deletion

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account Using a Browser

  1. Visit the Snapchat account portal
  2. Log in with your Snapchat credentials
  3. Tap Delete My Account
  4. Input your Snapchat password to confirm your request
  5. Click Continue to proceed with account deactivation/deletion

After a user initiates account deletion, Snapchat deactivates the account for 30 days. Users will be able to reactivate the Snapchat account during this period by logging back in. After 30 more days, the account will be permanently deleted.

Similarly, once a user deactivates or deletes their Snapchat account, they will get 30 days to download their data. After 60 days, the date will be permanently deleted from the platform. For users in India, the data will be permanently deleted after 210 days if no login or download occurs within the first 30 days.

FAQs 

1. Can I delete my Snapchat account from the mobile app?  
Yes, all users can delete their accounts from the Snapchat app on Android or iPhone.

2. What happens to my data when I deactivate my account?
After you deactivate or delete your account, you will have 30 days to download your data, and you can reactivate your account during this period.

3. What will happen to the data after deleting the Snapchat account?  
After permanent deletion, account data will be removed from Snapchat's servers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snapchat App, Snapchat iOS, Snapchat Android, Snap
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh in India: MacBook Air (M4), Samsung Galaxy Book 5, and More

Related Stories

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account on Mobile and Web: A Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G 108 Master Pixel Edition Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. OpenAI's Code Red to Reportedly Continue Till Two More AI Models Are Released
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched: Here's What Makes It Special
  4. Honor Magic 8 Lite With 7,500mAh Battery, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition First Impressions
  6. Lava Play Max Launched in India With Vapour Chamber Cooling at This Price
  7. Google Announces an Extended Repair Program for These Pixel 9 Models
  8. Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Poco C85 5G With a 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI to Reportedly Release GPT-5.2 AI Model This Week, But ‘Code Red’ Will Continue
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Launched in India With Custom Hardware Design and Custom UI Elements: Price, Features
  3. Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
  4. Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
  5. Qualcomm Acquires Augentix to Expand Smart Camera Portfolio and Insight Platform
  6. Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Alongside Moto Tag 2; Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Tipped to Offer Stylus Support
  7. The Android Show: Google Teases AI Smart Glasses Alongside Likeness, PC Connect For Samsung Galaxy XR Headset
  8. Truecaller Introduces New Feature to Protect the Entire Family from Call-Based Scams
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Now Available to Pre-Order in China: Price, Specifications
  10. Starlink Executive Clarifies: India Pricing Was a 'Glitch', Still Awaiting Launch Approval
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »