Snapchat, the popular image and video messaging platform that lets users send Snaps, videos, and messages, or post Stories, is available on both Android and iOS. It offers a wide range of AR filters and lenses for short videos. Users can also add music to their stories and videos and share live locations with friends via Snap Map. Besides individual users, businesses also depend on Snapchat for their marketing and advertising activities to engage younger audiences. Like all other social media apps, Snapchat users might want to cut down on their screen time. If you find yourself using the app too much, it might be a good time to take a break or delete your account permanently.

In this guide, we will show you how to delete your Snapchat account. You can do this either using a web browser on a desktop or mobile device, or directly from the Snapchat app on your Android or iPhone.

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account Using a Phone

Open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android smartphone Tap your Bitmoji or the profile icon Select the Settings option from the top right. Scroll down and select Delete Account Snapchat will redirect you to a Web login page Enter your username and password Tap Continue to confirm account deactivation/deletion

How to Delete Your Snapchat Account Using a Browser

Visit the Snapchat account portal Log in with your Snapchat credentials Tap Delete My Account Input your Snapchat password to confirm your request Click Continue to proceed with account deactivation/deletion

After a user initiates account deletion, Snapchat deactivates the account for 30 days. Users will be able to reactivate the Snapchat account during this period by logging back in. After 30 more days, the account will be permanently deleted.

Similarly, once a user deactivates or deletes their Snapchat account, they will get 30 days to download their data. After 60 days, the date will be permanently deleted from the platform. For users in India, the data will be permanently deleted after 210 days if no login or download occurs within the first 30 days.

FAQs

1. Can I delete my Snapchat account from the mobile app?

Yes, all users can delete their accounts from the Snapchat app on Android or iPhone.

2. What happens to my data when I deactivate my account?

After you deactivate or delete your account, you will have 30 days to download your data, and you can reactivate your account during this period.

3. What will happen to the data after deleting the Snapchat account?

After permanent deletion, account data will be removed from Snapchat's servers.

