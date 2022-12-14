Technology News
  TikTok Could Face US Ban as Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Bid to Block App Over Spying, Censorship Concerns

TikTok Could Face US Ban as Lawmakers Announce Bipartisan Bid to Block App Over Spying, Censorship Concerns

Scrutiny of TikTok has grown in the US in recent weeks, and comes after a failed bid by the previous Trump administration to ban the Chinese video-sharing app.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 December 2022 13:18 IST
Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading TikTok back in 2020

Highlights
  • The CFIUS in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok
  • The bill comes as scrutiny of TikTok has grown in Washington recently
  • FBI Director said TikTok's US operations raise national security concern

Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance amid US fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.

The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the US House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

"It is troubling that rather than encouraging the administration to conclude its national security review of TikTok, some members of Congress have decided to push for a politically-motivated ban that will do nothing to advance the national security of the United States," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the company would continue to brief members of Congress on the plans that are "well underway" to "further secure our platform in the United States."

The bill comes as scrutiny of TikTok has grown in Washington in recent weeks, after a failed bid by the Trump administration to ban the video-sharing app.

At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said TikTok's US operations raise national security concerns, flagging the risk that the Chinese government could harness it to influence users or control their devices.

Alabama and Utah on Monday joined other US states prohibiting the use of TikTok on state government devices and computer networks due to national security concerns.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.

The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), a powerful national security body, in 2020 ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of fears that US user data could be passed on to China's communist government.

CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months aiming to reach a national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more than 100 million users.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
TikTok, Foreign Investment in the United States, Donald Trump
iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 Updates Rolled Out with Apple Music Sing, Freeform App; iPhone Gets 5G Support in India
Trial by Fire: Netflix Series on 1997 Uphaar Cinema Fire Sets January 13 Release Date
Comment
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.