Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like

Smaller Twitter competitors are likely to syphon off users, including Mastodon, which has grown in popularity since Elon Musk purchased Twitter.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 22 November 2022 15:51 IST
Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter had reported about 237 million daily visitors in late June

Highlights
  • Twitter has been used to spread propaganda, misinformation
  • Reddit has been listed as a possible substitute by experts
  • Twitter's failure may have devastating effects on journalism

After another chaotic week of mass staff departures and policy reversals, Twitter's future seems highly uncertain, with users -- and everybody else -- increasingly asking one question: What would a world without the so-called bird app even look like?

With about 237 million daily visitors at the last count in late June, Twitter's user base is still smaller than Facebook's nearly two billion, TikTok's one billion plus and even Snapchat's 363 million.

But in Twitter's 15 years of existence, the platform has become the predominant communication channel for political and government leaders, businesses, brands celebrities, and news media.

Some, like New York entrepreneur Steve Cohn, are convinced the Twitterverse is only an artificial microcosm of the real world, with limited actual importance.

Twitter is "not 'essential' in any way," Cohn declared -- from his own Twitter account. "The world works just fine without Twitter."

Few people actually tweet, he went on. "Almost all tweets come from (the) 1 percent. Most normals never log into Twitter."

But for others, including Karen North, a professor at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the site is indispensable for bringing light to little-known conversations.

"Most of the time, people without prominence are not heard," she said. But on Twitter, "there's the opportunity to announce things."

In situations of conflict, social movements or crackdowns, "Twitter I think has become the central platform for being able to disseminate the truth and the ground reality," Charles Lister, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, told AFP.

Like most other social networks, Twitter is also used to spread propaganda and misinformation, and the company has developed moderation tools to try to limit the worst of it.

But their ability to keep up with the demands of such a task has been thrown into question after more than two-thirds of those teams have left since Elon Musk's controversial takeover.

A 2018 study found that false information circulates faster than posts that have been fact-checked.

"That's an unrealistic expectation to imagine a platform where misinformation and disinformation is impossible," Lister cautioned.

But "to see information, good and bad, vanish," with the potential disappearance of Twitter, "is by definition a bad thing," Lister said.

"Autocrats and anyone who doesn't want information widely shared, would potentially benefit from Twitter being gone," added Mark Hass, a professor at Arizona State University (ASU).

Public square

A Twitter failure could have devastating effects on journalism, experts say.

"Twitter... is really not a social network," North explained. "It's a network of news and information."

"It's the place, the core hub of where journalists go to get a heads up, or a story idea or a headline or a source or a quote," she said.

With the reduction of the workforces and budgets in newsrooms, the resources just aren't there, even at the most well-funded news operations, "to go find sources out in the world," North lamented.

Twitter, she said, is where much of that work can be done.

Another knock-on effect of a potential collapse of the platform, according to North, is that without Twitter, the world's rich and powerful stars and politicians will still be able to command the media's attention, while those less in the spotlight will struggle for attention.

"With Twitter, anybody can announce a story," she said.

The site functions as a way to share information in real-time.

"Twitter has been a vital source of information, networking, guidance, real-time updates, community mutual aid, & more during hurricanes, wildfires, wars, outbreaks, terrorist attacks, mass shootings... etc," tweeted University of Maryland researcher Caroline Orr.

"It's not something that can be replaced by any existing platforms."

For now, the solution for a potential Twitter alternative is not obvious.

"Facebook is valuable, but I think it's almost a bit old-fashioned," Lister said.

Smaller Twitter competitors are likely to syphon off users, including Mastodon, which has grown in popularity since Musk purchased Twitter.

"But these will likely remain niche, with none of them becoming the public square that Twitter tries to create," ASU's Hass said.

He and North both listed Reddit as a possible substitute, though North said the forum-based network is limited by its fragmented and cluttered design that cannot replicate Twitter's ease of use.

Could a replacement emerge? "Of course," Lister added, but he noted such ingenuity takes enormous resources and significant time.

"You can't just do it overnight."

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter
Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Where Your Sound Meets Your Style

Related Stories

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  3. A World Without Twitter: Here's What It Could Mean for Users
  4. Flipkart to Shut Down eBay India, Open New Refurbished Goods Platform
  5. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Layoffs: Firms Appeal to Disdain of Elon Musk's Management to Woo Ex-Twitter Staff
  2. Google, Apple, Face In-Depth CMA Probe Into Mobile Browser Dominance, UK Watchdog Says
  3. Kenyan Lawmakers Open Talks on Taxing Crypto, Here’s What's Known
  4. Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins November 24, Discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, More
  5. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  6. China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
  7. FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
  8. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
  9. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  10. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.