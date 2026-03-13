Tinder recently hosted the 2026 edition of the Tinder Sparks product keynote event, during which the California-based tech firm announced various new upgrades that are coming to the online dating platform. The company unveiled large language model (LLM) upgrades for its trust and safety features, along with four new discovery modes, UI changes, profile enhancement tools, and a new Events tab, which will allow users to discover real-life local events. The tech firm is also bringing a new Video Speed Dating feature, enabling users to meet more potential suitors in a short period of time. Moreover, Tinder has announced that its video liveness face detection functionality is now being rolled out globally.

New Tinder Features Unveiled During Tinder Sparks 2026

On Thursday, during the Tinder Sparks 2026 event, the California-based online dating platform announced that it is rolling out an LLM upgrade for its ‘Does This Bother You?' (DTBY) and ‘Are You Sure?' (AYS) trust and safety features. The DTBY feature now has enhanced harmful message detection capabilities, leveraging AI. It will soon be able to automatically blur harmful messages. The Auto Blur feature is set to enter testing globally next month.

While the upgraded AYS feature will enter the testing phase in the second quarter of this year, DTBY with LLM upgrades is currently live. Moreover, the company has started rolling out Face Check, its video liveness and face detection technology globally as a mandatory step for new users.

The online dating app will now feature a new Events section, which lets users discover live events near them to meet in real life. The feature is currently in beta in Los Angeles, California. On top of this, Tinder is also getting the Video Speed Dating feature, hosting three-minute-long interactions between potential matches. Users will also have the option to extend the sessions if they mutually decide to do so.

Tinder is also getting two new modes, dubbed Music Mode and Astrology Mode. The new Music Mode is the redesigned version of Global Mode, which allows users to match with others “through shared music taste powered by Spotify”. Available globally, the feature allows users to add up to 20 songs to their profile. Meanwhile, Astrology Mode enables “compatibility-based browsing”, allowing users to look for potential matches based on sun signs and energy cards.

Double Date, a “social paired dating mode” that was introduced last year, is now rolling out globally. It offers pair recommendations for couples. Now, users can also add data activity ideas for double dates to their profiles. Additionally, last year's College Mode, which allows users to connect with students of other colleges, universities, and institutes, is now being tested in the US and UK.

Tinder has also introduced new AI-powered Photo Enhance and Camera Roll Scan features, which will edit the profile pictures of users and provide context-based personalised insights, respectively. The company has made a few changes to the app's UI, including full-screen photos and content viewing, fade animation during navigation, a visual showcase for movies, shows, and games, and a redesigned profile page.

The online dating platform will now feature a Learning Mode, which is a real-time recommendation system that can learn what a user seeks. Lastly, Tinder will soon start presenting AI-curated daily matches based on user behaviour, as part of its new Chemistry functionality.