Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet, also known as Asia's largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, is expanding its strategy beyond simply accumulating the cryptocurrency. The company plans to invest JPY 4 billion (roughly Rs. 690 crore) through a newly announced venture initiative aimed at supporting businesses building Bitcoin-related infrastructure. This move reflects a bigger effort by the firm to strengthen its Bitcoin ecosystem by providing funds to startups and projects focused on financial services such as payments and other technologies which are tied to the digital asset.

Asia's Largest Corporate Bitcoin Buyer Plans Ecosystem Investments

The company will carry out this initiative through new subsidiaries, including Metaplanet Ventures and Metaplanet Asset Management. The main focus of Metaplanet Ventures will be to invest in early-stage and growth-stage companies developing tools and infrastructure around Bitcoin. Over the next two to three years, the company expects to deploy the JPY 4 billion investment and may also look to support incubator programmes and grants for developers building products related to the Bitcoin network.

*Notice Regarding Establishment of Metaplanet Ventures K.K.* pic.twitter.com/PlaaRJ220M — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet) March 12, 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of Metaplanet, Simon Gerovich, said the initiative reflects the company's belief that the Bitcoin ecosystem requires stronger infrastructure as adoption grows. In a post on X, Gerovich further added that Japan has one of the most advanced regulatory environments for digital assets and more companies are building within the sector. While the larger cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, investing in infrastructure during a market slowdown may help businesses to obtain early positions in promising startups.

This move comes at a crucial time when Japan's digital sector is exploring stablecoins. A letter of intent has been signed by Metaplanet Ventures to invest up to JPY 400 million (roughly $2.6 million) in JPYC Inc., a business that issues JPYC, a stablecoin denominated in yen. Stablecoins, like JPYC, are being investigated more and more as payment methods in digital finance because they are backed by assets like government bonds or bank deposits.

Metaplanet has already managed to position itself as a major institutional supported of Bitcoin in Asia through its aggressive BTC acquisition strategy. The company's latest initiative is a clear indication that it plans to support the broader ecosystem surrounding the cryptocurrency. It is believed that such investments could help strengthen Bitcoin infrastructure in Japan while encouraging innovation across the region's digital asset market.

