Technology News
English Edition

Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure

Tokyo-listed firm plans fresh investments to support companies building Bitcoin infrastructure.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 18:43 IST
Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure

Photo Credit: Unsplash/note thanun

Metaplanet plans fresh investments to support Bitcoin startups and infrastructure

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Metaplanet sets up venture arm to support Bitcoin startups
  • JPY 4 billion investment planned over the next few years
  • Firm explores stablecoin sector through JPYC investment
Advertisement

Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet, also known as Asia's largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, is expanding its strategy beyond simply accumulating the cryptocurrency. The company plans to invest JPY 4 billion (roughly Rs. 690 crore) through a newly announced venture initiative aimed at supporting businesses building Bitcoin-related infrastructure. This move reflects a bigger effort by the firm to strengthen its Bitcoin ecosystem by providing funds to startups and projects focused on financial services such as payments and other technologies which are tied to the digital asset. 

Asia's Largest Corporate Bitcoin Buyer Plans Ecosystem Investments

The company will carry out this initiative through new subsidiaries, including Metaplanet Ventures and Metaplanet Asset Management. The main focus of Metaplanet Ventures will be to invest in early-stage and growth-stage companies developing tools and infrastructure around Bitcoin. Over the next two to three years, the company expects to deploy the JPY 4 billion investment and may also look to support incubator programmes and grants for developers building products related to the Bitcoin network. 

The Chief Executive Officer of Metaplanet, Simon Gerovich, said the initiative reflects the company's belief that the Bitcoin ecosystem requires stronger infrastructure as adoption grows. In a post on X, Gerovich further added that Japan has one of the most advanced regulatory environments for digital assets and more companies are building within the sector. While the larger cryptocurrency market remains under pressure, investing in infrastructure during a market slowdown may help businesses to obtain early positions in promising startups.

This move comes at a crucial time when Japan's digital sector is exploring stablecoins. A letter of intent has been signed by Metaplanet Ventures to invest up to JPY 400 million (roughly $2.6 million) in JPYC Inc., a business that issues JPYC, a stablecoin denominated in yen. Stablecoins, like JPYC, are being investigated more and more as payment methods in digital finance because they are backed by assets like government bonds or bank deposits.

Metaplanet has already managed to position itself as a major institutional supported of Bitcoin in Asia through its aggressive BTC acquisition strategy. The company's latest initiative is a clear indication that it plans to support the broader ecosystem surrounding the cryptocurrency. It is believed that such investments could help strengthen Bitcoin infrastructure in Japan while encouraging innovation across the region's digital asset market. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Metaplanet
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
India Prepares Smartphone Export Incentives in a Boost for Apple

Related Stories

Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Poco X8 Pro series Could Cost in India
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: The Taj Story, Aspirants S3, Sankalp, Zootopia 2, and More
  3. iQOO Z11x 5G Launched in India With a 7,200mAh Battery at This Price
  4. OnePlus 15T Appears in Livestream Ahead of Launch, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Vivo X300s Confirmed to Feature 7,100mAh Battery, Gaming Optimisations
  6. WhatsApp to Now Warn Users About Suspicious Device Linking Attempts
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Design, Colourways Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 17 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Metaplanet Announces JPY 4 Billion Venture Arm to Support Japan's Startups, Bitcoin Infrastructure
  2. India Prepares Smartphone Export Incentives in a Boost for Apple
  3. Nvidia Unveils Nemotron 3 Super Open-Source AI Model for Agentic AI Systems
  4. Daredevil Born Again Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know
  6. Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Ravi Kishan Starrer Courtroom Comedy Online?
  7. Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones
  8. Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users
  9. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for March Revealed: Space Marine 2, Persona 5 Royal, Madden NFL 26 and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 17 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »