Viewers, your watchlist is getting a serious upgrade as the top streaming platforms are dropping some of the best releases this week. From gripping thrillers to binge-worthy drama, this week brings the hottest releases. One of the most anticipated seasons of the popular series Aspirants is finally landing this week, while Ravi Teja's BMW is also set to entertain the viewers with laughter guaranteed. The streaming platforms like Netflix, Zee 5, Prime Video, and others are geared up, and so are we. Let's explore the top releases of the week:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Aspirants Season 3

Release Date: March 13, 2026

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Drama

Cast: Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Jatin Goswami

Presented by the TVF, Aspirants Season 3 is coming back to the screens, but this time, the stakes are higher than ever. The plot of the series will centre around Abhilash and Sandeep Bhaiya's ultimate rivalry. From exam preparations to the administrative challenges, the shift will bring high-voltage drama for the viewers. The plot will continue to blend past and present timelines.

The Taj Story

Release Date: March 13, 2026

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Genre: Courtroom Drama

Cast: Paresh Rawal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, The Taj Story is one of the most controversial films, revolving around a longtime guide who loses his job after a video of him, drunk, claiming that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple goes viral, causing chaos in the city. Only then, to prove his theory and innocence, he files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to support his arguments and present alleged evidence. The film explores themes of nationality, history, and archived history.

Sankalp

Release Date: March 11, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Genre: Political, Drama

Cast: Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait

Inspired by the Chankaya-Chandragupta story, this series centres around a dedicated teacher who runs a school in Patna and a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi. Firm in his convictions, he wields such influence that even government officials are greatly affected. However, his life takes a chaotic turn when his former student suddenly becomes his rebel. The series then delves deeper into the ideological conflict between the educator and his mentee and explores themes of power, corruption, and chaos.

Pennu Case

Release Date: March 11, 2026

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Nikhila Vimal, Abin Bino, Renji Kankol, Irshad

Written and directed by Febin Sidharth, Pennu Case is a light-hearted Malayalam comedy crime drama film that follows a con woman who falsely marries and targets men across Kerala and Karnataka. However, her life takes a turn when her marriage to yet another target of hers is sabotaged by a group of men claiming her fraudster. Furthermore, as CI Manoj takes on the investigation, a lot of shocking revelations are confronted. This film is a perfect blend of comedy and drama.

Made in Korea

Release Date: March 12, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romance, Drama

Cast: Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-Jin, Jaehyun Jang, Rishikanth

Written and directed by RA. Karthik, Made in Korea, is an upcoming Indo-Korean drama film that centres around a small-town Indian woman whose dreams are shattered when her boyfriend abandons her on her dream trip to Seoul. Now, while she is strangled in South Korea, she must find her way to find peace in her loneliness, amidst cultural barriers and betrayal.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi

Release Date: March 13, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Ravi Teja, Ashika Ranganath, Dimple Hayathi, Edin Rose

BMW - Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a Ravi Teja starrer Telugu Romantic comedy drama, which revolves around a troubled businessman whose business trip to Spain turns his life upside down. While being married, he engages in an affair with a winery owner, which soon creates chaos in his life. What begins as casual soon transforms into an intimate one. The film then explores the themes of conflicts and suspicions, with dramatic sequences followed by humor and comedy.

Pookie

Release Date: March 13, 2026

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Genre: Romance

Cast: Ajay Dhishan, RK Dhanusha

Directed by Ganesh Chandra, Pookie is a Tamil Romance drama film that revolves around a Gen Z couple, whose six-year relationship is shattered after a heated argument. However, what follows next centres around breakup dilemmas and the clashes between their egos as the duo navigates their time to reconnect. The sequences are packed with emotions and high-voltage drama.

One Piece Season 2

Release Date: March 10, 2026

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Adventure

Cast: Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Vincent Regan

Created by Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, the second Season of One Piece will follow Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats as they take on the Baroque Work agents. While they are on their quest to obtain One Piece, the ultimate treasure, their journey will be followed by new challenges, new enemies, and higher stakes. As the Grand Line divides the ocean into two, this time, the route will not be easy.

Zootopia 2

Release Date: March 13, 2026

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Genre: Animation, Adventure

Cast: Shakira, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Warburton, Robert Irwin

Zootopia 2 picks up right from Part 1 as the partners Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde continue their adventure as they investigate a smuggling ring, and reveal hidden secrets that have been behind banishig of the reptile population. The film explores themes of conspiracy by the Lynxley family, who potentially stole the patent for the climate-controlling weather walls of the city. The sequences are very entertaining and packed with adventure.

Other OTT Releases This Week: