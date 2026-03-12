Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India Tipped as Company Teases Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition

Poco X8 Pro 5G and Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will go on sale in the country via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 March 2026 15:10 IST
Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India Tipped as Company Teases Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is claimed to provide over three days of battery life

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro series will feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets
  • Poco X8 Pro Max 5G will pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • Poco X8 Pro series will support 100W wired fast charging
Poco X8 Pro series is scheduled to be launched in India later this month. The lineup, which is confirmed to include the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro 5G, will be available for purchase in India via an e-commerce platform. The company recently revealed the key specifications and features of the upcoming smartphones. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that the Iron Man Edition of the Poco X8 Pro series will be launched in the country soon. Additionally, the pricing details of the two phones have surfaced online, hinting at a significant price increase over its predecessor.

Poco X8 Pro Series Iron Man Edition Expected to Launch in India Soon

In a post on X, the Xiaomi sub-brand has teased the launch of the Iron Man Edition of an X series phone. While the name of the phone remains under wraps, tech blogger Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz) claims that the special edition is of the upcoming Poco X8 Pro series. He also shared the marketing material of the purported Poco X8 Pro series Iron Man Edition, revealing the design of the handset.

The Poco X8 Pro series Iron Man Edition is shown to feature an Iron Man insignia on the rear panel, along with a Stark Industries mark. The phone is shown in a black shade, with the Poco branding appearing in the top-right corner of the panel. It might also ship inside a special Iron Man-themed retail box, along with a phone case.

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India (Expected)

Separately, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the pricing details of the upcoming Poco X8 Pro series. He claims that the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G price in India will start around Rs. 42,000. On the other hand, the standard Poco X8 Pro 5G will launch with a starting price of Rs. 35,000.

If this is true, then the Poco X8 Pro 5G would arrive in India at a significantly higher price than its predecessor. For reference, the Poco X7 Pro 5G was launched in India in January 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

This comes soon after the Xiaomi sub-brand revealed the key specifications and features of the Poco X8 series. The lineup is set to be launched in India on March 17. The phones will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. While the Poco X8 Pro 5G will be powered by a 4nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC and a 6,500mAh battery, the Pro Max model will feature a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip, paired with a 9,000mAh battery.

Poco
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Launch With A20 Pro Chip, No Changes to Dynamic Island

Poco X8 Pro Series Price in India Tipped as Company Teases Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition
