Motorola has quietly unveiled the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ as the latest addition to its Edge 70 series. The new handset arrives with several specifications similar to the standard Edge 70 Fusion but introduces a refreshed camera system as its main upgrade. It features a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone retains the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 144Hz AMOLED display, and carries a 5,200mAh battery with fast charging support.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Price, Availability

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ price in Brazil is set at BRL 2,969 (roughly Rs. 52,900) and the company's website currently lists a single 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone is offered in Pantone Orient Blue and Pantone Blue Surf colour options. It is currently available for purchase in Brazil.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) Super HD AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset paired with an Adreno 810 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box.

For photography, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ includes a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and Ultra Pixel technology. The camera system also includes a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 122-degree field of view and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50-megapixel front camera capable of recording 4K video.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. The handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS and USB Type-C. It also offers dual SIM functionality with Nano SIM and eSIM support. The phone is built with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also includes a glass fibre reinforced polymer (GFRP) back panel and an in-display fingerprint sensor, along with facial recognition support. It measures 162.76 × 75.60 × 7.21mm and weighs about 177g.