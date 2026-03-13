Technology News
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again Ahead of Launch in China and Global Debut

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra may also include a 3.2-megapixel “Danxia” colour restoration sensor for better colour capture.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2026 10:53 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again Ahead of Launch in China and Global Debut

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to succeed the Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo may equip the Find X9 Ultra with a 6.82-inch 2K OLED display
  • The Find X9 Ultra is confirmed to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh
  • Oppo could offer a Master Kit variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage
Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 Ultra will be available in global markets alongside its release in China. The handset recently appeared on a certification site alongside the Find X9s, suggesting an imminent debut, though the company has not yet announced a launch date. A new leak has hinted at the possible camera details of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The display, as well as RAM and storage configuration, have also been tipped. Earlier leaks have hinted at other key features of the purported model.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leak Hints at Presence of 200-Megapixel Sony LYTIA 901 Camera

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel Sony LYTIA 901 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, reportedly measuring 1/1.12 inches in size. The rear camera module of the handset is likely to include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide shooter, as well as two periscope telephoto units, including a 200-megapixel OmniVision OV52A lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel periscope camera with up to 10x optical zoom.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra may also include a 3.2-megapixel “Danxia” colour restoration sensor for better colour capture. It is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera at the front. These leaked details align with previous leaks about the phone's possible camera features.

The leak also suggests the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could arrive with a 6.82-inch flat 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The tipster adds that the phone could also come in a “Master Kit” variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. This version may feature some unique design elements, though the leak does not provide further details.

Oppo recently confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a battery with a capacity of more than 7,000mAh. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it may run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
