Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 17 Launch

Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G in India later this month. Ahead of its debut, a new leak has suggested the possible starting price of the upcoming smartphone. Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed several key specifications of the handset. The device is expected to feature a large display, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and long-term software support, along with AI-powered features. Samsung has also revealed details about the phone's camera setup and battery capacity ahead of its official launch.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Price (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G could arrive in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. It's currently unclear whether the handset will also be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations, but we can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is confirmed to launch in India on March 17 in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet finishes. An Amazon microsite for the upcoming Galaxy smartphone confirms that the handset will be available to purchase via the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Features, Specifications

Samsung has already revealed that the Galaxy M17e 5G will come with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The handset will ship with Android 16-based One UI 8, and the company says that it will support six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It will also be equipped with Now Bar, Live Notifications, Google Gemini AI, and Circle to Search.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will boast a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. The handset will house a 6,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback, said to be the longest in the segment under Rs. 14,000 on Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G will measure 8.2mm in thickness. The phone will feature a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel and will carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.