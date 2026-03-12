Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know

Madam Sengupta, starring Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen, is now streaming in Hindi on Ultra Play OTT.
Photo Credit: Ultra play
Madam Sengupta is one of the Hindi-dubbed Bengali thrillers that mixes mystery, emotional drama, and psychological tension. The film depicts the story of a celebrated cartoonist investigating the murder of her daughter. As she embarks on a relentless search for the truth, the investigation eventually discloses a chilling series of poetic murders. That seems to be imparted to her own troubled past. The story takes a disturbing turn when suspicion leads back to her estranged ex-husband, with the dark secrets of Kolkata. The narrative gradually unfolds layers of guilt, betrayal, and artistic obsession. These all together arrange a suspenseful journey for viewers to engage in until the very end.
The Hindi-dubbed Madam Sengupta is available for streaming on Ultra Play OTT. Viewers can enjoy a movie with a valid subscription.
The trailer portrays a cartoonist who is investigating her daughter's murder. This unearths poetic killings, which are connected to her estranged husband and his controversial play, bringing Kolkata's dark secrets into the light.
The film features Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen. The movie, directed by Sayantan Ghosal and written by Sougata Basu, narrates a suspenseful thriller coated with emotional depth.
Since its Ultra Play OTT release, Madam Sengupta has gained attention for its dark mystery and Rituparna Sengupta's performance, holding a 6.0/10 IMDb rating.
