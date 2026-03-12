Technology News
Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know

Madam Sengupta, starring Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen, is now streaming in Hindi on Ultra Play OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2026 17:37 IST
Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Ultra play

The Hindi-dubbed Madam Sengupta debuted on Ultra Play OTT on 11th March 2025.

  • Madam Sengupta premiered in Hindi on Ultra Play OTT on 11 March
  • The thriller stars Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen
  • The story follows a mother investigating her daughter’s mysterious murd
Madam Sengupta is one of the Hindi-dubbed Bengali thrillers that mixes mystery, emotional drama, and psychological tension. The film depicts the story of a celebrated cartoonist investigating the murder of her daughter. As she embarks on a relentless search for the truth, the investigation eventually discloses a chilling series of poetic murders. That seems to be imparted to her own troubled past. The story takes a disturbing turn when suspicion leads back to her estranged ex-husband, with the dark secrets of Kolkata. The narrative gradually unfolds layers of guilt, betrayal, and artistic obsession. These all together arrange a suspenseful journey for viewers to engage in until the very end.

When and Where to Watch Madam Sengupta

The Hindi-dubbed Madam Sengupta is available for streaming on Ultra Play OTT. Viewers can enjoy a movie with a valid subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Madam Sengupta

The trailer portrays a cartoonist who is investigating her daughter's murder. This unearths poetic killings, which are connected to her estranged husband and his controversial play, bringing Kolkata's dark secrets into the light.

Cast and Crew of Madam Sengupta

The film features Rituparna Sengupta, Rahul Bose, and Kaushik Sen. The movie, directed by Sayantan Ghosal and written by Sougata Basu, narrates a suspenseful thriller coated with emotional depth.

Reception of Madam Sengupta

Since its Ultra Play OTT release, Madam Sengupta has gained attention for its dark mystery and Rituparna Sengupta's performance, holding a 6.0/10 IMDb rating.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bonk.fun Domain Hijacked in Wallet Drainer Attack Designed to Target Solana Users
Researchers Discover MediaTek Chip Vulnerability That Could Impact Millions of Android Phones
Madam Sengupta Hindi Dub Available for Streaming on This Platform: What You Need to Know
