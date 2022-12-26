Twitter has rolled out a couple of new features for its paid subscribers. The micro-blogging site will prioritise its paid subscribers while ranking during searches, mentions, and replies. This means that their comments and interactions will reportedly be more visible to other users as compared to the non-paid members. In addition to this, Twitter has recently rolled out the possibility to upload up to 60-minute-long videos for Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter CEO Elon Musk promised to bring the priority feature last month in November. He said that it will help in defeating spam/scams.

As per details on the About Twitter Blue page, Twitter Blue subscribers will now get priority in replies over others with more visibility. However, the microblogging site hasn't given any detail about how it will actually work in case of spam, the report said.

In addition to this, the micro-blogging site also announced the ability to upload 60-minute-long videos for its paid users. The feature is only available on the Twitter Web right now and has not rolled out for iOS or Android apps. According to the details shared, Twitter Blue subscribers can share a video of up to 60 minutes duration at 1080p resolution on the web. The video should be under 2GB in size. Earlier, the limit only allowed uploading a 10-minute video under 512MB.

In the first half of December, Elon Musk relaunched the Twitter Blue subscription service after suffering an embarrassing spate of fake accounts on the first attempt. The first try came just 10 days after Musk's $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,63,900 crore) takeover of the platform, followed by a mass round of layoffs.

Twitter Blue subscription for iOS is priced at $11 (nearly Rs. 910) per month, whereas Web users are required to pay $8 (nearly Rs. 660) on a monthly basis. The paid subscription offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet, and other newest features.

