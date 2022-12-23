Twitter is rolling out the ability to upload up to 60 minute long videos for Twitter Blue subscribers. The micro-blogging site has announced the update via its Twitter Blue page. The company states that subscribers can now upload 60 minute long videos. However, there is a twist, the feature is only available on the Web right now and is not available on the iOS or Android apps. Recently, Twitter also rolled out a new View Count for tweets that lets users see the actual view count on a tweet just the way it shows on videos.

According to the details shared on Twitter Community Page, Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to share up to a 60-minute video at 1080p resolution on the web. The video should, however, be under 2GB in size. This feature is not available on Twitter Android or iOS apps.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were allowed to upload only 10 minute long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB. However, this has increased now. The new ability will also modify the quality of the video for distribution.

Twitter Blue subscription was relaunched earlier this month under new CEO Elon Musk. iOS users willing to opt for this can subscribe the Twitter Blue by paying $11 (INR 910) per month whereas Web users will be required to pay $8 (INR 660) per month. Twitter Blue subscription offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet, and other newest features before they're available to everyone.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also rolled out a View Count feature for tweets starting from December 22. Elon Musk announced the rollout of the feature via a tweet. As per Elon Musk's tweet, the View Count for tweets will allow users to see how many times a tweet has been seen. The feature is currently available on the web, as well as the iOS and Android apps.

