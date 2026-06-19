Ultrahuman has launched M2 Live in the US, a metabolic health platform that integrates glucose data from Abbott's over-the-counter Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM). Designed for adults seeking better insights into their health and wellness, the platform helps users track how food, exercise, sleep, and stress influence glucose levels. M2 Live combines glucose monitoring with Ultrahuman's Metabolic Score, Jade AI biointelligence system, and personalised nutrition insights. It also integrates with the Ultrahuman Ring wearable and the company's Blood Vision biomarker testing service.

Ultrahuman M2 Live Price, Availability

Ultrahuman M2 Live is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 12,200) for a single sensor, while the monthly subscription plan costs $99 (roughly Rs. 9,400). The platform will go on sale in the US via the company's website in the coming weeks. It is compatible with Abbott's Lingo biosensors, which are designed to last for up to 14 days per sensor.

Ultrahuman M2 Live Features

Ultrahuman M2 Live works with Abbott's Lingo continuous glucose monitor, which is available over the counter in the US and does not require a prescription. The platform is intended for adults aged 18 years and older who are not using insulin and want to monitor how daily habits affect their glucose levels.

The service offers real-time glucose tracking alongside Ultrahuman's Metabolic Score, a daily metric that reflects glucose regulation. The company says the score has been clinically validated and is based on research conducted across multiple clinical centres.

Ultrahuman also links glucose readings to data from its Ring wearable, including sleep, activity, recovery, heart rate variability (HRV), and skin temperature. Users who subscribe to the company's Blood Vision programme can additionally view glucose data alongside more than 100 blood biomarkers.

M2 Live also includes glucose spike alerts alongside Food Score and Fueling Score tools designed to provide personalised nutrition and exercise insights. The platform also provides access to OGDb, an open database containing anonymised food-response and glucose-related data collected from Ultrahuman users.

According to the company, the platform is supported by research collaborations involving Stanford University, Bangor University, La Trobe University, and the Mayo Clinic (ongoing). Each supported Lingo sensor can be worn for up to 14 days before replacement.