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OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Like the global OnePlus Pad 4, the Pad 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 12:16 IST
OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus tablet is sold in Dark Brown and Light Green colour options

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is based on the global Pad 4 model
  • The tablet sports a 13.2-inch 144Hz LCD screen
  • It packs a 13,380mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support
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The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro was launched in China as the company's latest flagship tablet. It succeeds the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro which was launched in 2025, and is based on the OnePlus Pad 4 that arrived in India and other markets earlier this year. The tablet sports a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro packs a 13,380mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Price, Availability

In China, the price of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is set at CNY 4,400 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 4,900 (roughly Rs. 68,500) and CNY 5,400 (roughly Rs. 75,500), respectively.

The tablet is available in Dark Brown and Light Green colour options. It is currently listed on Oppo's online store in China.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3,392×2,400 pixels resolution, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and up to a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen offers a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, up to 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 315ppi pixel density, and a sampling rate of up to 540Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid.

Under the hood, the OnePlus tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Like the global OnePlus Pad 4, the Pad 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 16. For optics, the tablet is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The rear camera is claimed ot support video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. For multimedia consumption, the tablet has an eight-speaker setup and dual microphones. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro packs a 13,380mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It measures 289.71 x 209.76 x 5.94mm and tips the scales at approximately 672g.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3392x2400 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 16
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 13380mAh
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Further reading: OnePlus Pad 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launch, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Price, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 144Hz Display: Price, Specifications
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