The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro was launched in China as the company's latest flagship tablet. It succeeds the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro which was launched in 2025, and is based on the OnePlus Pad 4 that arrived in India and other markets earlier this year. The tablet sports a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro packs a 13,380mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Price, Availability

In China, the price of the OnePlus Pad 3 Pro is set at CNY 4,400 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 4,900 (roughly Rs. 68,500) and CNY 5,400 (roughly Rs. 75,500), respectively.

The tablet is available in Dark Brown and Light Green colour options. It is currently listed on Oppo's online store in China.

OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with a 3,392×2,400 pixels resolution, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and up to a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen offers a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, up to 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, a 315ppi pixel density, and a sampling rate of up to 540Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR Vivid.

Under the hood, the OnePlus tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Like the global OnePlus Pad 4, the Pad 3 Pro runs on ColorOS 16. For optics, the tablet is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The rear camera is claimed ot support video recording at up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. For multimedia consumption, the tablet has an eight-speaker setup and dual microphones. The OnePlus Pad 3 Pro packs a 13,380mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It measures 289.71 x 209.76 x 5.94mm and tips the scales at approximately 672g.