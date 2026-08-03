The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday. The handset arrives as the second addition to the Galaxy F70 lineup, which already comprises the Galaxy F70e 5G, introduced in February. It sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. Inclusive of the launch offers, it can be purchased starting at Rs. 23,999.

The handset is offered in Alpha Black and Aura Green colour options. It can be purchased via the Samsung India online store and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G runs on Android 16-based One UI 8.5 and is promised to receive six years of OS updates and six years of security updates. It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the optics front, Samsung has equipped the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G with a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It has a 12-megapixel selfie camera with HDR support.

The handset also comes with Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, Gemini voice assistant, AI voice transcription, direct voicemail, Now Bar, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It is claimed to provide over 24 hours of YouTube video streaming, over 8 hours of gaming, or 12 hours of social media scrolling on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.