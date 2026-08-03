Vivo S2 is all set to launch in India on August 6. Ahead of the official launch, Vivo revealed colour options and some of the main specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Vivo S2 is confirmed to come in three colourways with a 6.83-inch display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset and has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both the Vivo India website and Amazon are actively teasing the arrival of the new smartphone.

Vivo S2 Specifications

The company, through a newsroom post on Monday, revealed the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo S2. It is confirmed to be available in Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue and Silk White colour options. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, which is claimed to have scored an AnTuTu score of 9,70,000.

The Vivo S2 features a 7,050mAh battery. It sports A 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver 3,000-nit peak brightness, 449ppi pixel density and a 93.82 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel has SGS Low Blue Light and SGS Five-Star Sunlight Readable Display certifications.

For optics, the Vivo S2 features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor. It also has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Both rear and front cameras support 4K video recording. The phone is confirmed to feature symmetrical dual speakers.

The Vivo S2 measures 7.99mm in thickness. It ships with OriginOS 6 out of the box and includes features like Shake and Share for transferring videos and photos between compatible devices with a simple shake. It also offers features including AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search 2.0.

Last week, Vivo announced that the Vivo S2 will launch in India on August 6 at 12pm IST. It will go on sale through the Vivo India store and Amazon in the country. It is likely to cost Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 55,999.