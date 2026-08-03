Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia 9 II 115 inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications

Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology powers the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 16:00 IST
Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications

The 115-inch model is Sony’s largest TV in India to date, the company says

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The 115-inch TV features RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology
  • Sony claims it to be its largest television in India to date
  • Gemini for Google TV will arrive later via an OTA update
Advertisement

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to its Bravia 9 II lineup. It is the company's largest TV to date and joins the existing 75-inch and 75-inch variants. The TV is powered by Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology. Alongside the flagship 115-inch model, the company has also introduced a new 98-inch option to its Bravia 7 II lineup.

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Price in India, Availability

The retail price of the Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV in India is set at Rs. 45,99,900. However, customers can purchase the TV at a Best Buy price of Rs. 28,99,990. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 7 II 98-inch model is available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 8,71,990.

The Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV will be available for purchase soon through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Features, Specifications

Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology powers the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV. As per the company, it allows the TV to independently control red, green, and blue LEDs, resulting in what Sony claims is the widest colour volume in its TV lineup. It is paired with the BRAVIA XR Processor for improved colour accuracy, contrast, brightness, and picture realism.

The entire Bravia 9 II portfolio supports HDR10, HLG, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. For gamers, there is Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, supported by PlayStation 5. The new 115-inch flagship Bravia model also features existing technologies like X-Wide Angle Pro, Luminance Booster Pro, and Smooth Colour Gradation.

On the audio front, the 115-inch Bravia 9 II features an Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system with 12 speakers. It comprises two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers, and two tweeters.

The TV runs on the Google TV interface. Sony also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will arrive via a future over-the-air (OTA) update, which would enable AI-powered voice interactions on not just the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV, but other compatible models as well.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and RF and satellite inputs.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV, Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Price in India, Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Specifications, Sony
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iQOO Neo 11S Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Custom Dimensity 9500 SoC
Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Teased Ahead of August 6 India Launch
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 11 Series Could Start at $899; Specifications Surface Online
  4. iQOO Z11 to Debut in India With a Different Design Than the Chinese Model
  5. Poco M8 Power Will Launch in India With This Rear Camera Setup
  6. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Debuts in India With These Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, S27 Pro Rear Camera Configuration Leaked Online
  8. Sony Launches 115-inch BRAVIA 9 II True RGB TV in India
  9. JioTag 2 Launched in India With Google Find Hub and Apple Find My Support
#Latest Stories
  1. ZeroStack Faces Survival Challenge After Posting $82.5 Million Loss
  2. Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Launched in India With Backlight Master Drive Pro Tech: Price, Specifications
  3. iQOO Neo 11S Leak Hints at Bigger Battery, Custom Dimensity 9500 SoC
  4. Oppo Find X10 Ultra Leak Hints at 200-Megapixel Camera Upgrade, Premium Price Tag
  5. Sony Doesn't Expect Any Negative Impact on Gaming Business After Ending Disc Production
  6. Vivo S2 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 6 India Launch: 7,050mAh Battery, Dimensity 7360 Turbo, and More
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Deals on Projectors From Boat, Lumio, Zebronics and More Teased
  8. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27 Ultra Leak Hint at a Triple Rear Camera System, Different Telephoto Shooters
  9. Researchers Warn of New Bitcoin Wallet Attacks as 448 BTC Is Swept From Hundreds of Addresses
  10. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Launched in India With Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Chip, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »