Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV was launched in India on Monday as the latest addition to its Bravia 9 II lineup. It is the company's largest TV to date and joins the existing 75-inch and 75-inch variants. The TV is powered by Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology. Alongside the flagship 115-inch model, the company has also introduced a new 98-inch option to its Bravia 7 II lineup.

Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Price in India, Availability

The retail price of the Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV in India is set at Rs. 45,99,900. However, customers can purchase the TV at a Best Buy price of Rs. 28,99,990. Meanwhile, the Sony Bravia 7 II 98-inch model is available at a Best Buy price of Rs. 8,71,990.

The Sony Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV will be available for purchase soon through Sony Centres, Sony Exclusive stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and e-commerce platforms.

Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV Features, Specifications

Sony's proprietary RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro technology powers the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV. As per the company, it allows the TV to independently control red, green, and blue LEDs, resulting in what Sony claims is the widest colour volume in its TV lineup. It is paired with the BRAVIA XR Processor for improved colour accuracy, contrast, brightness, and picture realism.

The entire Bravia 9 II portfolio supports HDR10, HLG, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision. For gamers, there is Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, supported by PlayStation 5. The new 115-inch flagship Bravia model also features existing technologies like X-Wide Angle Pro, Luminance Booster Pro, and Smooth Colour Gradation.

On the audio front, the 115-inch Bravia 9 II features an Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system with 12 speakers. It comprises two subwoofers, eight full-range speakers, and two tweeters.

The TV runs on the Google TV interface. Sony also confirmed that Gemini for Google TV will arrive via a future over-the-air (OTA) update, which would enable AI-powered voice interactions on not just the Bravia 9 II 115-inch True RGB TV, but other compatible models as well.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, and RF and satellite inputs.