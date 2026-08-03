Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in February. The lineup includes three models, similar to its predecessors. However, in 2027, the South Korean smartphone maker will reportedly launch four Galaxy S27 series phones and introduce the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro. Expected to be positioned between the Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27+, the phone is said to offer similar specifications to the flagship phone. Now, new details about the Galaxy S27 series have surfaced online, which suggest that the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will be equipped with different telephoto cameras on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

According to an ETNews report (translated from Korean), the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might be equipped with a triple rear camera system, instead of the quad camera unit found on this year's Ultra model. This means that all four models in the Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup could launch next year with three cameras on the back.

Contrary to earlier anticipations, the rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra models are expected to feature slightly different camera configurations. The Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra are reported to feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

However, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra will reportedly boast a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom capabilities, the Pro model is said to sport a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ might feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. However, the company has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one must take it with a pinch of salt.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra will also feature different chipsets in some markets, while boasting the same Snapdragon SoC in others. The rumoured Galaxy S27 Pro will reportedly be powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 2700 chipset in the EU and South Korea. Meanwhile, in the US, the tech giant is expected to equip both handsets with the unreleased custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy SoC from Qualcomm.