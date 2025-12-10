Technology News
Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Launched in India With Up To Six Days of Battery Life, Heart Monitoring: Price, Features

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring will go on sale in India later today via Amazon, Diesel’s website, and Ultrahuman’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 December 2025 16:35 IST
Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Launched in India With Up To Six Days of Battery Life, Heart Monitoring: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Ultrahuman

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring features sleep quality and caffeine-level monitoring

Highlights
  • Diesel Ultrahuman Ring supports sleep quality monitoring
  • Diesel Ultrahuman Ring features ovulation cycle tracking
  • The new smart ring is offered in two colourways
Wearable make Ultrahuman on Wednesday launched the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring in India and other global markets as the first product developed in collaboration with fashion brand Diesel. The new smart ring will go on sale via the Diesel India online store, Ultrahuman's website, an e-commerce platform, and offline retail stores. It will be offered in two colourways, and it features the Diesel logo. The smart ring will offer wearers various health tracking features that are available on other wearables from Ultrahuman.

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Price in India, Availability

The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is priced at Rs. 43,889 in India. Meanwhile, in the UK, the EU, Japan, Australia, and the UAE, the new smart ring is priced at GBP 469 (about Rs. 56,000), EUR 559 (roughly Rs. 59,000), JPY 84,800 (about Rs. 49,000), AUD 879 (roughly Rs. 53,000), and AED 1,929 (about Rs. 47,000), respectively.

The new smart ring will be available for purchase in India via select offline Diesel stores, Diesel's website, Ultrahuman's website, Amazon, and other retail stores. The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is offered in Shiny Silver and Distressed Black colourways.

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Features, Specifications

The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring is a smart ring that ships with Diesel's design, along with a slew of health tracking features. It gets sleep quality tracking, heart rate monitoring, a pedometer for counting steps, and calorie tracking. Further, the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring also keeps track of recovery rate and stress levels in real time. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5. It is compatible with iPhone models running iOS 15 or later versions and Android phones running Android 6 or newer versions.

The company says that the smart ring also monitors the wearer's blood caffeine levels to suggest “cut-off times” or when the user should stop consuming caffeine. The wearable device will also be able to track ovulation cycles of female users. The list of onboard sensors includes an Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, a non-contact medical-grade skin temperature sensor, six-axis motion sensors, Red LEDs for heart rate monitoring and oxygen saturation, and Green and Infrared LEDs for heart rate monitoring.

According to the press release, Ultrahuman claims that its new smart ring will offer four to six days of battery life. It packs a 24mAh battery. It can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 180 minutes. The Diesel Ultrahuman Ring also offers automatic data syncing, along with data privacy protection, without asking wearers to buy a subscription plan. The company also includes a base charger with the ring, which can be connected to a power source via a USB Type-C cable. The smart ring is 8.2mm wide and up to 4.2mm thick, while weighing up to 4.1g.

Comments

Diesel Ultrahuman Ring, Diesel Ultrahuman Ring price in India, Diesel Ultrahuman Ring India Launch, Diesel Ultrahuman Ring Specifications, Ultrahuman, Diesel
