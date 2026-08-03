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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Deals on Projectors From Boat, Lumio, Zebronics and More Teased

Customers can avail of deals on projectors from Lumio, boAt, Zebronics, Crossbeats, and more brands.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 14:03 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Deals on Projectors From Boat, Lumio, Zebronics and More Teased

Photo Credit: Lumio

Lumio's Arc 5 projector will be available at a discount during the sale

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Highlights
  • Brands like boAt and Zebronics are offering discounts on projectors
  • Shoppers get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Sale begins on August 7
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is set to begin soon as the e-commerce giant's latest Independence Day-themed sale event in India. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has teased deals on projectors. Beginning August 7, the e-commerce giant will offer discounts on portable home projectors, Google TV projectors, and Android LED projectors. Customers will be able to purchase products from brands such as Lumio, boAt, Zebronics, Crossbeats, WZATCO, and Lifelong Electronics at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Projector Deals Teased

Amazon has updated its microsite with projector deals that will go live during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale. However, the effective sale prices of the devices are currently under wraps. A notable deal teased ahead of the upcoming sale event is on the Lumio Arc 5, which has a listed MRP of Rs. 35,999.

The Zebronics Android LED Projector, with an MRP of Rs. 13,499, has also been teased to be available at lower rates. Similarly, the e-commerce giant has confirmed discounts on the WZATCO Yuva Go Ultra Google TV Projector, which usually retails for Rs. 39,990. There will also be offers on the Crossbeats Lumex Flix Projector priced at Rs. 39,990, the WZATCO Yuva Infinity Google TV Projector priced at Rs. 49,990, the Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam LED Projector priced at Rs. 14,999, and the Boat CineHead E1 Projector priced at Rs. 14,999.

The exact sale prices of the aforementioned projectors are expected to be revealed closer to the sale.

In addition to price cuts, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. Those paying via Amazon Pay UPI and other prepaid payment methods will also be eligible to receive an extra cashback of up to Rs. 150. Purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will unlock five percent unlimited cashback, while Amazon Pay Later users can opt for interest-free payments in three instalments.

Amazon says its upcoming Great Freedom Sale will have Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals, Blockbuster Deals with Exchange, and Trending Deals. There will also be limited-period 8 PM deals from participating brands. The sale event will begin on August 7 for all users, while Prime members will get 24-hour early access starting August 6.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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